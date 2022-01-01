Site traffic information and cookies

We use cookies to collect and analyse information on our site's performance and to enable the site to function. Cookies also allow us and our partners to show you relevant ads when you visit our site and other 3rd party websites, including social networks. You can choose to allow all cookies by clicking ‘Allow all’ or manage them individually by clicking ‘Manage cookie preferences,’ where you will also find more information.

Manage cookie preferences

  1. Home
  2. What we do
  3. Production & operations
  4. bpx energy

bpx energy

bp’s US onshore oil and gas business

bpx began operating as a standalone entity in 2015 and has since become both a premier oil and gas producer and a leader in reducing methane emissions  

 

In 2021 our world-class unconventional oil and gas assets in Texas and Louisiana produced an average of 296,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day. We also announced our aim to reach zero routine flaring in our onshore operations by 2025. We plan to accomplish this by investing significantly in infrastructure that enables us to eliminate some of the largest sources of emissions and keep more gas in the pipeline for our customers.

Download bpx energy fact sheet
A picture of a bp facility in West Texas with the text "Aiming for Zero routine flaring by 2025"
Dave Lawler, chairman and president, bp America

"We’re proud that we’ve reduced flaring from roughly 16% when we acquired our assets to less than 0.5% today, all while bringing new production online."

 

Dave Lawler, chairman and president, bp America

(Oil and Gas Investor Magazine, July 2022)

Read the article

WSJ: bp wants to stop burning off gas in America’s top oil field 

We have plans to spend over $1 billion to build a massive network of pipes and other infrastructure to collect and capture natural gas from our oil wells in the Permian Basin. 

Read the article
"What we are doing with our Permian assets is a clear example of our strategy in action. Electrification of the field has been a gamechanger. We are cutting emissions while significantly increasing the reliability of our field operations enabling a 20% increase in production. It’s exciting to see our emissions decrease and our operating cash flow increase."

 

Kim Krieger, vice president of operations at bpx energy

Colorado

In September 2018, bpx energy formally opened its new, 160,000-square-foot headquarters in Denver. From there, bpx manages one of America’s largest oil and gas producers and assets. Along with our headquarters, bp supports more than 900 jobs throughout the state and has spent more than $1.6 million within local communities in support of education, the environment and Denver homeless shelters since 2017.

Colorado fact sheet
A picture of the bpx office rooftop patio, overlooking the Denver, Colorado, skyline
A drone flies next to two large green containers

Louisiana

After completing a $10.5 billion acquisition of BHP’s shale assets, bpx energy took over operations in early 2019 of vast new premium positions in Texas and Louisiana. The deal represents bp’s largest purchase since buying ARCO in 1999. In Louisiana, bpx energy has production in the Haynesville basin.

Louisiana fact sheet

Texas

Our shale assets acquired from BHP span across three basins in Texas: the Permian Delaware, Eagle Ford and Haynesville. In April 2021, we commissioned our new state-of-the-art Grand Slam facility near Orla, Texas.

 

Grand Slam is a highly automated, electrified central oil, gas, and water handling facility that reduces operational emissions and improves efficiency. It is the largest infrastructure project to date for bp’s US onshore business and a leading design concept. It’s anticipated that as a result of Grand Slam, and other investments in electric infrastructure, over 95% of bp’s Permian operated wells will be electrified by 2023.

 

In December 2021, MiQ – an independent, not-for-profit Foundation established to facilitate a rapid reduction in methane emissions from the oil and gas sector – certified our South Haynesville’s natural gas with an A grade for methane emissions performance. An “A” grade represents very low methane intensity (<0.05%) from the 70 wells that make up bpx’s South Haynesville Facility in Texas. With this certification, bp became the first international energy producer to differentiate its natural gas through MiQ.

Texas fact sheet
Workers walk up stairs at bp's Grand Slam facility

Discover more

Advocating for Change: Methane Regulations

Production & operations

bp in the US