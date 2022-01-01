bpx energy

Texas



Our shale assets acquired from BHP span across three basins in Texas: the Permian Delaware, Eagle Ford and Haynesville. In April 2021, we commissioned our new state-of-the-art Grand Slam facility near Orla, Texas.

Grand Slam is a highly automated, electrified central oil, gas, and water handling facility that reduces operational emissions and improves efficiency. It is the largest infrastructure project to date for bp’s US onshore business and a leading design concept. It’s anticipated that as a result of Grand Slam, and other investments in electric infrastructure, over 95% of bp’s Permian operated wells will be electrified by 2023.

In December 2021, MiQ – an independent, not-for-profit Foundation established to facilitate a rapid reduction in methane emissions from the oil and gas sector – certified our South Haynesville’s natural gas with an A grade for methane emissions performance. An “A” grade represents very low methane intensity (<0.05%) from the 70 wells that make up bpx’s South Haynesville Facility in Texas. With this certification, bp became the first international energy producer to differentiate its natural gas through MiQ.

