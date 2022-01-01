bp’s US onshore oil and gas business
In 2021 our world-class unconventional oil and gas assets in Texas and Louisiana produced an average of 296,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day. We also announced our aim to reach zero routine flaring in our onshore operations by 2025. We plan to accomplish this by investing significantly in infrastructure that enables us to eliminate some of the largest sources of emissions and keep more gas in the pipeline for our customers.
"We’re proud that we’ve reduced flaring from roughly 16% when we acquired our assets to less than 0.5% today, all while bringing new production online."
Dave Lawler, chairman and president, bp America
(Oil and Gas Investor Magazine, July 2022)
We have plans to spend over $1 billion to build a massive network of pipes and other infrastructure to collect and capture natural gas from our oil wells in the Permian Basin.
In September 2018, bpx energy formally opened its new, 160,000-square-foot headquarters in Denver. From there, bpx manages one of America’s largest oil and gas producers and assets. Along with our headquarters, bp supports more than 900 jobs throughout the state and has spent more than $1.6 million within local communities in support of education, the environment and Denver homeless shelters since 2017.
After completing a $10.5 billion acquisition of BHP’s shale assets, bpx energy took over operations in early 2019 of vast new premium positions in Texas and Louisiana. The deal represents bp’s largest purchase since buying ARCO in 1999. In Louisiana, bpx energy has production in the Haynesville basin.
Our shale assets acquired from BHP span across three basins in Texas: the Permian Delaware, Eagle Ford and Haynesville. In April 2021, we commissioned our new state-of-the-art Grand Slam facility near Orla, Texas.
Grand Slam is a highly automated, electrified central oil, gas, and water handling facility that reduces operational emissions and improves efficiency. It is the largest infrastructure project to date for bp’s US onshore business and a leading design concept. It’s anticipated that as a result of Grand Slam, and other investments in electric infrastructure, over 95% of bp’s Permian operated wells will be electrified by 2023.
In December 2021, MiQ – an independent, not-for-profit Foundation established to facilitate a rapid reduction in methane emissions from the oil and gas sector – certified our South Haynesville’s natural gas with an A grade for methane emissions performance. An “A” grade represents very low methane intensity (<0.05%) from the 70 wells that make up bpx’s South Haynesville Facility in Texas. With this certification, bp became the first international energy producer to differentiate its natural gas through MiQ.