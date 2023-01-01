Storm center

About bp's storm response activities



bp is committed to safe and reliable operations in the deepwater Gulf of Mexico, where it operates four large production facilities and drilling rigs, is one of the industry’s largest leaseholders and is a leading producer of oil and natural gas.

During the Atlantic hurricane season (June 1-Nov. 30) bp will be closely monitoring tropical storm activity and hurricanes that could impact our operations in the deepwater Gulf of Mexico.

Please check this page for the latest information on bp's storm response activities.

If you are a member of the media and have questions, please email the U.S. Press inbox at uspress@bp.com.