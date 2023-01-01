Site traffic information and cookies

We use cookies to collect and analyse information on our site's performance and to enable the site to function. Cookies also allow us and our partners to show you relevant ads when you visit our site and other 3rd party websites, including social networks. You can choose to allow all cookies by clicking ‘Allow all’ or manage them individually by clicking ‘Manage cookie preferences,’ where you will also find more information.

Manage cookie preferences

  1. Home
  2. News and insights
  3. Storm center

Storm center

Social media

Social media updates will be posted on bp America's Twitter account when a storm system is in or near the Gulf of Mexico that has the potential to impact bp's operations.

Related downloads
Atlantis infographic pdf / 892.5 KB
Mad Dog infographic pdf / 532.9 KB
Na Kika infographic pdf / 248.7 KB
Thunder Horse infographic pdf / 256.6 KB
A picture of open water in the Gulf of Mexico with sky with a yellow sunset above

About bp's storm response activities

bp is committed to safe and reliable operations in the deepwater Gulf of Mexico, where it operates four large production facilities and drilling rigs, is one of the industry’s largest leaseholders and is a leading producer of oil and natural gas.

 

During the Atlantic hurricane season (June 1-Nov. 30) bp will be closely monitoring tropical storm activity and hurricanes that could impact our operations in the deepwater Gulf of Mexico.

 

Please check this page for the latest information on bp's storm response activities.

 

If you are a member of the media and have questions, please email the U.S. Press inbox at uspress@bp.com.

Looking at monitors

Commitment to safety

On every rig, in every plant, in every office – bp’s commitment to safety reaches all corners of the company
Gulf of Mexico map

Deepwater Gulf of Mexico

bp and its heritage companies have been at work in the Gulf of Mexico since the 1950s, and it has been exploring in the deepwater Gulf of Mexico (depths greater than 1,200 feet) for more than a quarter century