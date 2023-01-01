Media affairs contacts

Megan Baldino

Head of Corporate Communications for bp America



Megan Baldino leads the US media affairs team for bp America and is based in the company’s Houston headquarters. She joined bp in 2018 and is the main point of contact for bp's bpx energy onshore oil and gas business, as well as for the US Gulf of Mexico and other US business activities and corporate issues. Before moving to Texas, Meg led communications for bp Alaska, held corporate communications roles in energy and the telecommunications industries, and spent more than a decade as a broadcast journalist in Alaska.

