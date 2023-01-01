Site traffic information and cookies

We use cookies to collect and analyse information on our site's performance and to enable the site to function. Cookies also allow us and our partners to show you relevant ads when you visit our site and other 3rd party websites, including social networks. You can choose to allow all cookies by clicking ‘Allow all’ or manage them individually by clicking ‘Manage cookie preferences,’ where you will also find more information.

Manage cookie preferences

  1. Home
  2. News and insights
  3. Media affairs contacts

Media affairs contacts

Please note that the press office team can only answer inquiries from media professionals

 

For all consumer support related inquiries, including station feedback or bp product questions, please email bpconsumer@bp.com.

bp America media affairs

501 Westlake Park Blvd. 

Houston, TX 77079 - 2604

Email: uspress@bp.com

Megan Baldino

Megan Baldino

Head of Corporate Communications for bp America

 

Megan Baldino leads the US media affairs team for bp America and is based in the company’s Houston headquarters. She joined bp in 2018 and is the main point of contact for bp's bpx energy onshore oil and gas business, as well as for the US Gulf of Mexico and other US business activities and corporate issues. Before moving to Texas, Meg led communications for bp Alaska, held corporate communications roles in energy and the telecommunications industries, and spent more than a decade as a broadcast journalist in Alaska.

Picture of Christina Audisho

Christina Audisho

US Media Relations Manager

 

Christina Audisho is based in bp’s Chicago office. She is the main point of contact for US refineries and pipelines, as well as for other businesses including mobility & convenience, fuel supply & midstream, and trading & shipping. Christina joined bp in 2022 and has spent her career in communications representing organizations and companies by working closely with Chicago media outlets and a large scope of stakeholder groups.

Pictures of Josh Hicks

Josh Hicks

US Media Affairs Manager

 

Josh Hicks is based in bp’s Washington, DC, office. He is the primary contact for questions involving national policy, strategy & sustainability and bp’s wind and gas & low carbon energy businesses. Josh joined the company in 2019 after working as a journalist for more than 12 years, including at The Washington Post and several Seattle-area newspapers.

Profile picture of Paul Takahashi

Paul Takahashi

US Media Relations Manager

 

Paul Takahashi is based in bp’s Houston office. He is the primary contact for questions on Gulf of Mexico & Canada operations, Remediation Management and bp Ventures. Paul joined the company in 2022 after working as a journalist for 12 years, including at the Houston Chronicle and Bloomberg.

Envelope
Sign up to receive bp US news straight to your inbox.
Newsletter sign up