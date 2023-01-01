Media affairs contacts

For all consumer support related inquiries, including station feedback or bp product questions, please email bpconsumer@bp.com.
501 Westlake Park Blvd.
Houston, TX 77079 - 2604
Email: uspress@bp.com
Megan Baldino leads the US media affairs team for bp America and is based in the company’s Houston headquarters. She joined bp in 2018 and is the main point of contact for bp's bpx energy onshore oil and gas business, as well as for the US Gulf of Mexico and other US business activities and corporate issues. Before moving to Texas, Meg led communications for bp Alaska, held corporate communications roles in energy and the telecommunications industries, and spent more than a decade as a broadcast journalist in Alaska.
Christina Audisho is based in bp’s Chicago office. She is the main point of contact for US refineries and pipelines, as well as for other businesses including mobility & convenience, fuel supply & midstream, and trading & shipping. Christina joined bp in 2022 and has spent her career in communications representing organizations and companies by working closely with Chicago media outlets and a large scope of stakeholder groups.
Josh Hicks is based in bp’s Washington, DC, office. He is the primary contact for questions involving national policy, strategy & sustainability and bp’s wind and gas & low carbon energy businesses. Josh joined the company in 2019 after working as a journalist for more than 12 years, including at The Washington Post and several Seattle-area newspapers.
Paul Takahashi is based in bp’s Houston office. He is the primary contact for questions on Gulf of Mexico & Canada operations, Remediation Management and bp Ventures. Paul joined the company in 2022 after working as a journalist for 12 years, including at the Houston Chronicle and Bloomberg.