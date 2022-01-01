Site traffic information and cookies

Reports

Download one of our reports below or navigate within bp.com to find out more about our global reports
Orb on a white background with text that says "US Impact Report - Spin, click explore"

Our US Impact Report

Explore the role the US plays in our net zero transition in our interactive report
Two men using technology

Safety - U.S. Economic Impact Report - 2019

pdf / 623.9 KB
Download now
Employee and wind turbines

Energy Outlook – Focus on the US

The rapid increase in renewables generation sharply reduces coal’s share in the US power mix

State factsheets

California pdf / 982.4 KB
Colorado pdf / 661.5 KB
Illinois pdf / 1.1 MB
Indiana pdf / 681.7 KB
Louisiana pdf / 961.6 KB
New Jersey pdf / 705.5 KB
New York pdf / 635.6 KB
Ohio pdf / 826.3 KB
Pennsylvania pdf / 431.7 KB
Texas pdf / 869.9 KB
Washington pdf / 800.8 KB

Global reporting

Download bp group reports or read them online
Sustainability report 2021 – photo montage

Sustainability report 2021

Sustainability at bp is about creating value by connecting the business opportunities of the energy transition with our aims and objectives for people, our planet and getting to net zero

Sustainability report 2021 pdf / 10.9 MB
ESG graphic

ESG at bp

Our reporting is focused on the material sustainability issues that matter to our stakeholders. We refer to different reporting frameworks and standards to inform our reporting. Find details of our reports, policies and positions, ESG data, and frameworks and standards below, or read more about ESG at bp in our investors section

Download the ESG datasheet XLSX xlsx / 138.1 KB
Download the ESG datasheet PDF pdf / 538.4 KB
Download the ESG investor pack pdf / 6.5 MB
Annual Report and Form 20-F 2021

Annual Report and Form 20-F 2021

An overview of bp’s key activities, events and results in 2021, together with commentary on our performance and ambition as we move forward

Annual Report and Form 20F 2021 pdf / 8.3 MB
Energy Outlook 2022 edition

Energy Outlook 2022

Energy Outlook 2022 explores the key uncertainties surrounding the energy transition and is focused on three main scenarios: Accelerated, Net Zero and New Momentum
bp Statistical Review of World Energy 2022 – identifier

Statistical Review of World Energy 2022

This year's edition highlights the continuing importance of energy ‘security’ and ‘affordability’ alongside ‘lower carbon’ when addressing the energy trilemma
Energy Outlook 2022 pdf / 2.6 MB
Statistical Review of World Energy 2022 pdf / 6.1 MB