From innovative oil and gas operations in the Permian Basin to the Gulf of America, bp is investing in America — helping build a strong, dynamic energy system for today and tomorrow. In fact, the company’s history in the US dates back 150 years. Today, the US is bp’s most important country. Every major business has a presence here, with more than 30,000 employees and supporting more than a quarter-million jobs.



The breadth of the company’s portfolio is outlined in its new US Impact Report. You’ll see that oil and gas remains bp’s most enduring business and will be a major driver of its US growth. In recent years, bp has invested heavily in its US businesses and the communities in which they operate – from Houston, Texas, to Blaine, Wash., and Whiting, Ind., to Lackawanna County, Pa.



“The US is at the heart of bp’s strategy. We’re growing America’s energy system today – producing more of the energy the world needs now – while building for the future.” Orlando Alvarez , president and chairman of bp America

Here are seven ways bp is Investing in America: 1. Boosting Gulf of America oil production bp is focused on safely growing its oil and gas production in the Gulf of America, helping solidify America’s role as one of the world’s top energy producers. The company’s Gulf of America business is based in Houston, with support from thousands of people and businesses in Texas and Louisiana. In 2023, bp brought online its fifth Gulf of America production platform, Argos, and is working toward a sixth, with the Kaskida project it approved in July 2024. Argos is the centerpiece of bp’s $9 billion Mad Dog 2 project and provides additional crude oil supply at a time of heightened concerns about energy security and affordability. Kaskida is expected to start in 2029 and have capacity to produce 80,000 barrels of crude oil per day, unlocking potential future development of 10 billion barrels of discovered resources.

2. In Texas and Louisiana, innovative growth in onshore oil and gas bp’s US onshore oil and gas business, bpx energy, has delivered some of the most productive and highest-value oil and gas wells in America. The company operates in themost prolific US onshore basins – in the Permian and Eagle Ford basins in Texas, as well as in the Haynesville Basin, which stretches across Texas and Louisiana. Production is up with the business on track to grow production by more than 30 percent in 2025 compared to 2022 production levels. bpx is poised to realize the value from its Permian infrastructure investments. It’s also building centralized production facilities, which are highly automated and connected to pipelines, helping bpx produce and deliver oil and gas more efficiently. The business’ fourth facility is on track for delivery in 2025. 3. Powering the Pacific Northwest In Washington state, bp owns and operates the Pacific Northwest’s largest refinery, known as Cherry Point. With more than 900 employees, the facility processes about 250,000 barrels of crude oil per day and is the top supplier of jet fuel for the Seattle, Portland and Vancouver international airports.

Over the past decade, bp has invested more than $1.5 billion in capital improvements at the refinery, including doubling its capability to produce renewable diesel; this helps cut the overall carbon intensity of the fuels produced there. Cherry Point was the first Pacific Northwest refinery with the ability to “co-process” renewable diesel made from biomass-based feedstocks. Other Cherry Point improvements include starting up a new, more efficient vacuum tower for the refinery’s hydrocracker, which subjects heavy gas oils to high temperatures and pressure in the presence of hydrogen to produce gasoline and jet fuel. That project in the “heart” of the refinery helps save energy and reduce the facility’s carbon emissions. 4. In Indiana, expanding bp’s dynamic energy footprint



An employee at bp's Whiting refinery, the Midwest's largest.

Indiana, often overlooked as an energy powerhouse, is home to a wide variety of bp businesses, including the company’s largest refinery in the world, hundreds of gas stations and several solar farms and biogas plants. bp’s Whiting refinery, in the state’s northwest corner less than 20 miles from downtown Chicago, employs more than 1,300 people and can process around 440,000 barrels of crude oil per day. It also spent more than $1 billion with vendors in 2023. In total, bp employs more than 2,700 people in Indiana, supports more than 88,000 jobs in the state. The company paid more than $47 million in state and local taxes there in2023. And the company is investing in a workforce development program to train the next generation of tradespeople for the Whiting refinery, and beyond. Since 2023, bp-owned Archaea Energy has built two renewable natural gas (RNG) plants in the state – one in Medora and another in Fort Wayne. Those facilities turn landfill gas into RNG, a pipeline-quality, low carbon fuel that’s interchangeable with traditional natural gas. 5. Putting waste to good use

Decomposing organic waste at landfills and farms naturally emits biogas, which can be processed to remove impurities and create RNG or used to generate electricity. bp became the leading US producer of RNG when it acquired Houston-based Archaea Energy in late 2022. Demand for RNG is quickly increasing, and Archaea is growing along with it. The business started up nine US RNG plants as of December 2024. Archaea’s industry-first RNG plant design, known as the Archaea Modular Design, enables the business's rapid expansion, allowing it to efficiently construct facilities on skids with interchangeable components. Archaea’s current portfolio includes around 50 biogas sites with a presence in 32 states – including Pennsylvania, Virginia, Maine, North Carolina, California, Michigan, Indiana, Oklahoma, Kentucky, Wisconsin and Tennessee. 6. Building on Texas’s energy legacy Texas is a driving force behind the American energy industry, and bp has long been part of that legacy. Today, Houston is home to bp’s US headquarters, and the company directly employs nearly 6,000 people in the state — one of its largest employee bases globally. The strength of bp’s US portfolio is evident in Texas — from the company’s oil and gas operations in the Permian to the Gulf of America business, and even to recent electric vehicle (EV) charging and solar projects in the Lonestar state. In 2024, Lightsource bp’s 187-megawatt (DC) Peacock Solar project was under construction, generating more than 300 jobs at the height of that process. At bp’s Houston headquarters last year, the company’s EV charging business, bp pulse, opened its first US Gigahub, installing 24 high-speed EV charging bays. bp pulse now has 130 ultra-fast charging bays across the US. “We want to continue producing the energy the world needs while generating value for our shareholders,” says Alvarez, bp America’s chairman. He adds: “We will deliver through shifts in market dynamics, and as new policies are introduced. bp and Texas is one example of where together we’ll continue transforming the US energy system.” 7. Focusing on safety

bp and its TravelCenters of America retail brand have invested heavily in safety.

Many of bp’s investments also demonstrate its commitment to safety. The company has laid out a simple safety goal: Eliminate fatalities, life-changing injuries and the most serious incidents that involve processing hazardous substances. At TravelCenters of America (TA), a 44-state truck stop and travel center business bp acquired in 2023, the company has updated some of its sites with safety top-of-mind. In 2024, those efforts included restriping parking lots with fresh paint, installing new directional signage and improving lighting at 20 sites. TA also deploys a technology that alerts its Emergency Roadside Assistance (ERA) technicians of possible driver safety issues, such as not wearing a seatbelt or touching a mobile phone. The business recently rolled out a system for its emergency roadside vehicles that alerts approaching drivers – through navigation systems such as Waze and Google Maps – of an upcoming hazard so they can exercise extra caution.

“Safety is not just a priority at bp – it’s a core value that guides everything we do. Nothing is more important to us than the health, safety and security of our workforce, the communities where we operate and our shared environment.” Fuzzy Bitar , bp’s senior vice president of health, safety, environment and carbon