

Whiting refinery reached an important milestone by safely bringing its new naphtha hydrotreater processing unit online in August 2020. bp invested more than $300 million over the three-year construction period of the unit. The naphtha hydrotreater removes sulfur from gasoline and improves the facility’s ability to produce cleaner-burning fuels.

In addition, the refinery has developed and implemented new performance indicators for optimizing and minimizing daily energy use. Among these efficiency initiatives, the facility installed equipment to generate steam from exhaust gas. This reduces the amount of steam generated from its boilers, which in turn reduces the amount of fuel burned and associated greenhouse gas emissions.

The Whiting team is using innovative technologies to protect the environment, boost efficiency and improve safety.