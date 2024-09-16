For one Whiting business leader, bp is a community asset

This story is part of “The People of bp,” a first-person series that highlights dynamic talent at one of the world’s largest integrated energy companies.

By Monica Rubio



I’m the community lending market executive and Northwest Indiana market president for Old National Bank and a lifetime resident of Hammond, Indiana, near Whiting. My family's been in Hammond for many years.



At work, I focus on the financial success of individuals. Because of job creation, the Whiting refinery helps our clients. That's their income, that's their wealth. We create a plan for financial success and homeownership, and help in creating generational wealth.

Growing up here, I remember as a kid in downtown Hammond, there were stores—candy stores, corner stores. A lot has changed. What I see happening now is that the downtown area is being renovated, and things are coming back to what I remember as a child.



I'm excited about what’s happening in not only Hammond, but in the Northwest Indiana region. I see a strong commitment to community from all of the businesses that have been here for many years – and those that are coming into Northwest Indiana.

Northwest Indiana is unique – it feels like a family. You know everyone. There's nowhere you go where somebody doesn't know you from a personal level, or from a professional level.



Everyone is included here. When you think of inclusion, this is a place where you can belong and be welcomed. No one's a stranger in this area.



The Whiting refinery was something that you were proud to have in your community. People knew you because, “Oh, you're close to the bp refinery.” As a child and going to high school and then later to college, it was something that your friends aspired to and said, “I'm gonna’ work there one day, right?”



bp has been essential to the community for economic development, job creation, partnership. I have many family members, friends that work there. It's just been part of who we are. People know us on the map because of companies like bp.



I also serve as the vice chair for the Lake Shore Chamber of Commerce. bp is an integral partner to many nonprofit organizations within the community. And without bp’s commitment, Northwest Indiana wouldn't be going in the direction that it's going today.

The refinery continues to promote higher education within Northwest Indiana. We have great college partners such as Ivy Tech, Calumet College, and Purdue, and these students that are getting ready to graduate, we want them to stay here in Northwest Indiana.



Living so close to the oil refinery, I've never felt unsafe. I've travelled many places, and I appreciate the air quality and the quality of life that we have here compared to some other places that don't have the same air quality and the same access to everything that we have here in Northwest Indiana.



Whiting and Old Nation Bank have one goal in mind – the success of Northwest Indiana.