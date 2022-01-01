With more than three decades of experience in the deepwater Gulf of Mexico, bp’s next wave of growth is underpinned by several new major projects already underway, including:
As one of the Gulf of Mexico’s largest leaseholders, bp also has significant exploration and appraisal opportunities to evaluate, including recent discoveries.
“Our current development plans show how our investment in technology and digital techniques create real value — by identifying opportunities, driving efficiencies and enabling the delivery of major projects,” says Starlee Sykes, bp’s regional president for the Gulf of Mexico and Canada.
bp uses advanced technology to produce oil more safely, more efficiently and more sustainably. The company’s next phase of developments resulted from recent breakthroughs at its Center for High- Performance Computing in Houston.
Advanced seismic imaging revealed an extra 400 million barrels of oil in place at the Atlantis field and another 1 billion at Thunder Horse.
Digital tools such as Plant Operations Advisor (POA) — developed in partnership with Baker Hughes, a GE company — enhance safety and plant reliability. Deployed on all four of bp’s gulf platforms, POA helps prevent unplanned downtime, allowing engineers to identify potential issues in real time.
Meanwhile, bp uses a fleet of drones and robotic crawlers to safely and thoroughly inspect its offshore facilities, reducing the need for people to do the job harnessed to ropes.
To support its Gulf of Mexico business, bp maintains a logistics base in Port Fourchon, Louisiana, along with a heliport in Houma, Louisiana.
Across Louisiana, bp employs some 400 people and supports more than 2,600 additional jobs, spending about $360 million annually with nearly 300 suppliers.
Offshore teams also receive 24/7 support — including constant communication and real-time data analysis — from bp’s Houston-based Remote Collaboration Center, a global monitoring center for offshore drilling rigs.