Gulf of Mexico

bp is one of the largest oil producers in the deepwater Gulf of Mexico. Its strategy is rooted in continued investment and exploration around four operated hubs: Atlantis, Mad Dog, Na Kika and Thunder Horse
Download Gulf of Mexico fact sheet
Platform on the Gulf of Mexico

With more than three decades of experience in the deepwater Gulf of Mexico, bp’s next wave of growth is underpinned by several new major projects already underway, including:

 

  • a $1.3 billion expansion at the Atlantis field
  • a second major expansion at the Thunder Horse field, expected to boost production at its largest platform by 50,000 barrels of oil a day
  • the $9 billion Mad Dog 2 development expected to start up in 2023 — including the new Argos floating production platform, which will produce up to 140,000 barrels of crude oil per day from as many as 14 production wells.

 

As one of the Gulf of Mexico’s largest leaseholders, bp also has significant exploration and appraisal opportunities to evaluate, including recent discoveries.

 

“Our current development plans show how our investment in technology and digital techniques create real value — by identifying opportunities, driving efficiencies and enabling the delivery of major projects,” says Starlee Sykes, bp’s regional president for the Gulf of Mexico and Canada.

Advanced technology

bp uses advanced technology to produce oil more safely, more efficiently and more sustainably. The company’s next phase of developments resulted from recent breakthroughs at its Center for High- Performance Computing in Houston.

 

Advanced seismic imaging revealed an extra 400 million barrels of oil in place at the Atlantis field and another 1 billion at Thunder Horse.

 

Digital tools such as Plant Operations Advisor (POA) — developed in partnership with Baker Hughes, a GE company — enhance safety and plant reliability. Deployed on all four of bp’s gulf platforms, POA helps prevent unplanned downtime, allowing engineers to identify potential issues in real time.

 

Meanwhile, bp uses a fleet of drones and robotic crawlers to safely and thoroughly inspect its offshore facilities, reducing the need for people to do the job harnessed to ropes.

Happening onshore

To support its Gulf of Mexico business, bp maintains a logistics base in Port Fourchon, Louisiana, along with a heliport in Houma, Louisiana.

 

Across Louisiana, bp employs some 400 people and supports more than 2,600 additional jobs, spending about $360 million annually with nearly 300 suppliers.

 

Offshore teams also receive 24/7 support — including constant communication and real-time data analysis — from bp’s Houston-based Remote Collaboration Center, a global monitoring center for offshore drilling rigs.

Atlantis Platform

Gulf of Mexico platforms

