With more than three decades of experience in the deepwater Gulf of Mexico, bp’s next wave of growth is underpinned by several new major projects already underway, including:

a $1.3 billion expansion at the Atlantis field

expansion at the Atlantis field a second major expansion at the Thunder Horse field, expected to boost production at its largest platform by 50,000 barrels of oil a day

the $9 billio n Mad Dog 2 development expected to start up in 2023 — including the new Argos floating production platform, which will produce up to 140,000 barrels of crude oil per day from as many as 14 production wells.

As one of the Gulf of Mexico’s largest leaseholders, bp also has significant exploration and appraisal opportunities to evaluate, including recent discoveries.

“Our current development plans show how our investment in technology and digital techniques create real value — by identifying opportunities, driving efficiencies and enabling the delivery of major projects,” says Starlee Sykes, bp’s regional president for the Gulf of Mexico and Canada.

