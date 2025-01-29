Here’s one way bp is using tech to innovate its Gulf of America operations

bp is using technology to drive innovation in its Gulf of America operations, with safety and efficiency top of mind. The technology, known as “digital twin,” provides an accurate, virtual model of offshore oil platforms, enabling remote monitoring and support for all aspects of operations -- from routine maintenance to complex engineering. The technology’s use is important, and timely: bp is focused on increasing its investment in the Gulf of America, which will help solidify America’s role as one of the world’s top energy producers. Between 2022 and 2025, the company is spending nearly $7 billion in the Gulf of America, making the region a vivid example of how bp is investing in America. Nearly 1,300 people work for bp’s Gulf of America business. Across the US, the company has more than 30,000 employees and supports nearly a quarter-million jobs.

“This digital twin technology is enabling our teams to design, operate and maintain our offshore facilities more simply and safely – delivering value for bp.” Andy Krieger , Senior vice president of bp’s Gulf of America & Canada region

Digital twin in action The digital twin is currently being used at Argos, Mad Dog, Thunder Horse and Atlantis, four of bp’s five Gulf of America platforms, and the company will soon use the tool at all of its platforms in the region.



For example, on the Argos platform, one of the key things the digital twin is being used for is corrosion inspections. The inspections are a critical task for all operations in the salty Gulf of America waters, and typically require lots of manual work. But the digital twin uses laser scan technology and machine learning to collect data and help prioritize areas that need attention.



The digital twin is also being used to improve the safety and efficiency of inspecting valves on Argos. The technology helped reduce the time it took personnel to travel offshore.