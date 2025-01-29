Here’s one way bp is using tech to innovate its Gulf of America operations

Digital twin is a key part of how bp safely and efficiently operates in the Gulf of America
bp is using technology to drive innovation in its Gulf of America operations, with safety and efficiency top of mind. The technology, known as “digital twin,” provides an accurate, virtual model of offshore oil platforms, enabling remote monitoring and support for all aspects of operations -- from routine maintenance to complex engineering.
The technology’s use is important, and timely: bp is focused on increasing its investment in the Gulf of America, which will help solidify America’s role as one of the world’s top energy producers. Between 2022 and 2025, the company is spending nearly $7 billion in the Gulf of America, making the region a vivid example of how bp is investing in America. Nearly 1,300 people work for bp’s Gulf of America business. Across the US, the company has more than 30,000 employees and supports nearly a quarter-million jobs.
The digital twin is currently being used at Argos, Mad Dog, Thunder Horse and Atlantis, four of bp’s five Gulf of America platforms, and the company will soon use the tool at all of its platforms in the region.
For example, on the Argos platform, one of the key things the digital twin is being used for is corrosion inspections. The inspections are a critical task for all operations in the salty Gulf of America waters, and typically require lots of manual work. But the digital twin uses laser scan technology and machine learning to collect data and help prioritize areas that need attention.
The digital twin is also being used to improve the safety and efficiency of inspecting valves on Argos. The technology helped reduce the time it took personnel to travel offshore.
Our Gulf of America business is a crucial source of US energy, provides high-quality jobs and investment for the Gulf Coast region, and is driving the transformation of our business toward an integrated energy company.
Additionally, one of the more unique applications of the digital twin was working with the Federal Aviation Administration to install antennas on bp’s Gulf of America platforms to allow the agency to monitor air traffic and keep aircraft at a safe, regulated distance from the company’s assets. The company’s teams used the digital twin technology to develop a work plan and find the specific locations to place the antenna – all while staying onshore.
The technology is also being used in collaboration with NASA to share technologies and expertise in support of human space exploration and energy production.
In 2023, bp brought online Argos, its fifth production platform in the Gulf of America. Argos is the centerpiece of bp’s $9 billion Mad Dog 2 project, and provides additional crude oil supply at a time of heightened concerns about energy security and affordability in the US. In 2024, the company announced its Kaskida project, which is expected to start production in 2029, with the capacity to produce 80,000 barrels of crude oil per day—unlocking potential future development of 10 billion barrels of undiscovered resources.