Our Gulf of Mexico business is a crucial source of US energy security, an important provider of jobs and investment for the Gulf Coast region and an essential driver of our transformation as a company



In the Gulf of Mexico, we’re aiming to find oil and gas that we can produce at lower cost and with fewer emissions by developing projects close to existing infrastructure. We’re changing how we do things by applying agile ways of working and using digital technologies that empower our people to safely make faster, smarter decisions.

“bp continues to grow its position in the Gulf of Mexico by bringing online high-quality projects. Like other recent start-ups in the Gulf of Mexico, with Herschel we are tying into existing infrastructure to produce some of the most efficient barrels in the world. Focusing our hydrocarbons business on the highest quality resources such as these sits at the heart of bp’s strategy. Doing so safely, ahead of schedule and under budget is testament to the caliber of the team.” Starlee Sykes, bp senior vice president Gulf of Mexico and Canada



We believe that technology can play an increasingly effective role in reducing safety risks, and we continue to extend its use in this context across our refining operations. Key actions included the continuing use of drones and robotic technologies for inspections, removing the need for people to face the risks involved in carrying out inspections.