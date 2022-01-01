Site traffic information and cookies

bp’s US offshore oil and gas business

Our Gulf of Mexico business is a crucial source of US energy security, an important provider of jobs and investment for the Gulf Coast region and an essential driver of our transformation as a company
Map showing the Gulf of Mexico platforms

In the Gulf of Mexico, we’re aiming to find oil and gas that we can produce at lower cost and with fewer emissions by developing projects close to existing infrastructure. We’re changing how we do things by applying agile ways of working and using digital technologies that empower our people to safely make faster, smarter decisions.

 

“bp continues to grow its position in the Gulf of Mexico by bringing online high-quality projects. Like other recent start-ups in the Gulf of Mexico, with Herschel we are tying into existing infrastructure to produce some of the most efficient barrels in the world. Focusing our hydrocarbons business on the highest quality resources such as these sits at the heart of bp’s strategy. Doing so safely, ahead of schedule and under budget is testament to the caliber of the team.”

 

Starlee Sykes, bp senior vice president Gulf of Mexico and Canada

 

We believe that technology can play an increasingly effective role in reducing safety risks, and we continue to extend its use in this context across our refining operations. Key actions included the continuing use of drones and robotic technologies for inspections, removing the need for people to face the risks involved in carrying out inspections.

The numbers tell the story
 

  • $10bn invested over the past 5 years
  • $7bn planned investment by 2025
  • 1,100 employees working across the business
  • 20% emissions reduction goal by 2030
  • 290,000 boe/d produced in 2021, increasing to around 350,000 boe/d by the mid-2020s
Argos

Nearly 200 miles south of New Orleans, the Argos platform operates at a water depth of 4,500 feet, and when production begins it’s expected to produce up to 140,000 barrels of oil equivalent a day (boe/d) through a subsea production system.

Argos platform infographic

Atlantis

Operating in more than 7,000 feet of water and located approximately 150 miles south of New Orleans, Atlantis’ production capacity is approximately 200,000 barrels of oil and 180 million cubic feet of gas per day.

 

The Atlantis North project includes the drilling and completion new wells and the addition of subsea infrastructure to tieback to bp’s existing Atlantis platform. It will utilize available production capacity at the Atlantis hub.

Atlantis platform infographic

Mad Dog

In 2016 bp sanctioned the Mad Dog 2 project in the Gulf of Mexico, highlighting its long–term commitment to the region despite the current low oil price environment.

 

Mad Dog 2 will include a new floating production platform with the capacity to produce up to 140,000 gross barrels of crude oil per day from up to 14 production wells. Oil production is expected to begin in 2023.

Mad Dog Platform infographic

Na Kika

Servicing multiple fields, Na Kika is located 140 miles southeast of New Orleans in 6,340 feet of water. It is designed to process up to 130,000 barrels of oil and 550 million cubic feet of natural gas per day.

 

The Na Kika Phase 3 project includes the drilling and completion of two new wells and subsea infrastructure to tieback to the existing Na Kika platform.

Na Kika platform infographic

Thunder Horse

Located 150 miles southeast of New Orleans and in 6,050 feet of water, Thunder Horse is designed to process up to 250,000 barrels of oil and 200 million cubic feet of natural gas per day.

Thunder Horse platform infographic

