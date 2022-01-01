bp’s US offshore oil and gas business
In the Gulf of Mexico, we’re aiming to find oil and gas that we can produce at lower cost and with fewer emissions by developing projects close to existing infrastructure. We’re changing how we do things by applying agile ways of working and using digital technologies that empower our people to safely make faster, smarter decisions.
“bp continues to grow its position in the Gulf of Mexico by bringing online high-quality projects. Like other recent start-ups in the Gulf of Mexico, with Herschel we are tying into existing infrastructure to produce some of the most efficient barrels in the world. Focusing our hydrocarbons business on the highest quality resources such as these sits at the heart of bp’s strategy. Doing so safely, ahead of schedule and under budget is testament to the caliber of the team.”
We believe that technology can play an increasingly effective role in reducing safety risks, and we continue to extend its use in this context across our refining operations. Key actions included the continuing use of drones and robotic technologies for inspections, removing the need for people to face the risks involved in carrying out inspections.
Nearly 200 miles south of New Orleans, the Argos platform operates at a water depth of 4,500 feet, and when production begins it’s expected to produce up to 140,000 barrels of oil equivalent a day (boe/d) through a subsea production system.
Operating in more than 7,000 feet of water and located approximately 150 miles south of New Orleans, Atlantis’ production capacity is approximately 200,000 barrels of oil and 180 million cubic feet of gas per day.
The Atlantis North project includes the drilling and completion new wells and the addition of subsea infrastructure to tieback to bp’s existing Atlantis platform. It will utilize available production capacity at the Atlantis hub.
In 2016 bp sanctioned the Mad Dog 2 project in the Gulf of Mexico, highlighting its long–term commitment to the region despite the current low oil price environment.
Mad Dog 2 will include a new floating production platform with the capacity to produce up to 140,000 gross barrels of crude oil per day from up to 14 production wells. Oil production is expected to begin in 2023.
Servicing multiple fields, Na Kika is located 140 miles southeast of New Orleans in 6,340 feet of water. It is designed to process up to 130,000 barrels of oil and 550 million cubic feet of natural gas per day.
The Na Kika Phase 3 project includes the drilling and completion of two new wells and subsea infrastructure to tieback to the existing Na Kika platform.
Located 150 miles southeast of New Orleans and in 6,050 feet of water, Thunder Horse is designed to process up to 250,000 barrels of oil and 200 million cubic feet of natural gas per day.
