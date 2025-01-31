Meet the leaders running some of America’s biggest oil platforms

A chemical engineer by discipline, she originally had her sights set on attending medical school. But after an internship during her sophomore year at Tuskegee University, a Historically Black College/University , she fell in love with plant operations. She joined bp in downstream immediately after college and progressed to a deputy superintendent, then transitioned into upstream where she held roles such as business advisor, North Sea deputy offshore installation manager, engineering team lead and additional operations and engineering manager roles.

Wendy Goodman has always been passionate about development, growth and progression – for herself and others. She strives to continuously stretch herself and those around her which fueled her interest in leadership.

As the Area Production Manager of Na Kika, located about 140 miles southeast of New Orleans, Goodman runs the business, managing profit and loss, while keeping a team comprised of operations, technical, financial and safety experts focused and aligned on safe, reliable delivery of strategic business goals.

“I’m the first African-American female bp selected to serve in the Area Production/Area Operations Manager role, and I must say, it’s the best job I’ve had in my career so far,” Goodman says. “It’s really important for me to deliver business value and lead a highly capable, safe and functional team, which in turn helps clear a path for others to know what is possible.”



To Goodman, this role is the perfect combination of business knowledge, technical discipline, operational know-how and leadership skillset. She loves the dynamics and complexity of operations, including that you learn the most not from a textbook, but from experience and exposure.



“I’m running a business on a day-to-day basis, while strategically defining how to keep that business safe, efficient, successful and profitable,” she says.

“I thrive off change and growth. As a leader, I focus on knowing my team, knowing our development opportunities and working to strengthen our capability – all to deliver business value. In this role you must be an effective communicator, technically competent and a person who genuinely cares for others across the business – including interns, new hires, offshore and experienced professionals. I encourage anyone interested in Area Production Manager role, to pursue it, but build the foundation that underpins its needs. It is an absolutely amazing, rewarding role!”

“The “added bonus” I have is, even though I did not become a medical doctor, I still get to drive improvements to Na Kika’s mechanical body parts. I see pumps as our heart, compressors as our lungs, and flowlines as our veins. It’s the science, engineering and operations that I love and am so fortunate to be a part of every day!”

