

Solar

Our global partnership with Lightsource, Europe’s largest solar development company, has its US headquarters in San Francisco. Through the 50-50 joint venture, bp is advancing solar energy projects across the United States.

In November 2018, Lightsource bp signed a Power Purchase Agreement with the Sacramento Municipal Utilities Division (SMUD), one of the largest publicly owned utility companies in the US. This agreement will allow SMUD to power northern California communities with clean, renewable electricity for the next 25 years. Commissioned in 2020, the site — known as Wildflower Solar I — generates enough sustainable electricity to cover the annual needs of more than 2,600 homes.

Cleaner fuels

bp is the largest supplier of renewable natural gas (RNG) to the California transportation sector. Produced entirely from organic waste, RNG — or “biogas” — can reduce emissions by around 70% compared with gasoline or diesel. Additionally, bp and Clean Energy signed a 10-year margin sharing agreement whereby bp will provide RNG to Clean Energy’s California fueling network — the largest RNG dispensing network in the state.

Clean energy ventures

Through its partnership with FreeWire, bp is working to make it more affordable and convenient for customers to charge their EVs. Recently, FreeWire installed the country’s first ultra-fast battery-powered EV charger. The Boost ChargerTM, which was installed at an ampm in Lodi, California, as part of a pilot, boasts 160 kilowatt-hour (kWh) of battery capacity and 120 kilowatt (kW) output – charging up to 100 miles in ten minutes while a standard charger may take 20 hours for the same mileage. FreeWire is planning on installing additional units at new sites in California, Washington and Oregon in 2021 and beyond.

