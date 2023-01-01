

bp’s downtown offices serve as a major hub for its trading and shipping business (T&S) — one of the world’s leading energy trading houses — and bp’s largest team in the state of Illinois. bp’s marketers & traders work with counterparts to buy, sell and move energy, integrating our products and services to provide energy solutions for more than 3,500 North American customers annually. These include retail energy providers, power generators, producers, municipalities, private equity firms, renewable energy developers and natural gas consumers.

The trading and shipping team is critical to bp’s net zero future. By 2050, we see T&S’s portfolio of traded and marketed products helping to decarbonize the global energy mix. Beyond bp’s investments in renewable energy, T&S has been developing several other offerings to help customers meettheir sustainability needs. For example, bp has a robust carbon offset portfolio in North America.

Chicago also is home to the US headquarters of Air bp, one of the world’s leading suppliers of aviation fuel products and services. Active in more than 50 countries, Air bp serves customers from commercial carriers and private aircraft owners to the US military.

