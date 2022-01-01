Trading & shipping

By 2050, we see the T&S portfolio of traded and marketed products helping to decarbonize the global energy mix. Beyond bp’s investments in renewable energy, T&S has been developing several other offerings to help customers meet their sustainability needs.
T&S is the largest marketer of natural gas in North America and one of its top wholesale power marketers. Our physical expertise combined with our financial strength and hedging knowledge allows us to create custom solutions to meet our customers unique needs
Sitting within bp’s T&S business, low carbon trading (LCT) is one of bp’s core integrators. We work with teams across bp to find new opportunities and energy solutions in a constantly changing landscape
We offer deep expertise in trading oil. bp’s experienced team of marketers, traders, logistics staff and analysts offers a global perspective with local expertise to help identify and manage through changing market dynamics
We have a robust carbon offset portfolio in North America, providing project offsets in combination with natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG) and propane supplies. bp has recently completed both carbon-offset natural gas and carbon-offset propane deals in the US
Biogas or Renewable Natural Gas (RNG) is a key emerging fuel derived from waste and can be transported through existing natural gas pipelines
Headquartered in Houston, with offices in Chicago, Calgary, London, and Singapore, bp’s NGL team trades and markets roughly 1.4 million barrels per day of NGL and olefins in North America and waterborne liquefied petroleum gas globally
T&S is one of the world’s leading energy trading houses. Our marketers and traders work with partners to buy, sell and move energy, integrating our products and services to provide energy solutions for more than 3,500 North American customers annually. These include retail energy providers, power generators, producers, municipalities, private equity firms, renewable energy developers and natural gas consumers.
T&S is the largest marketer of natural gas in North America1 and one of its top wholesale power marketers.2 T&S also markets and trades natural gas liquids (NGLs), oil & refined products, as well as environmental, renewable energy and financial products.
