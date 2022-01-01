Site traffic information and cookies

Based primarily in House and Chicago, bp trading & shipping work to transform and connect the global energy market, offering our customers an integrated and innovative approach to energy. We work across value chains, drawing together bp's capabilities to optimize energy systems
 

By 2050, we see the T&S portfolio of traded and marketed products helping to decarbonize the global energy mix. Beyond bp’s investments in renewable energy, T&S has been developing several other offerings to help customers meet their sustainability needs.

Download trading & shipping fact sheet

T&S portfolio

Power lines are held up by a tower with the sun setting in the background

Natural gas & power

T&S is the largest marketer of natural gas in North America and one of its top wholesale power marketers. Our physical expertise combined with our financial strength and hedging knowledge allows us to create custom solutions to meet our customers unique needs
bp team members work on computers on a trading floor

Low carbon trading

Sitting within bp’s T&S business, low carbon trading (LCT) is one of bp’s core integrators. We work with teams across bp to find new opportunities and energy solutions in a constantly changing landscape
A team of six people work in a room filled with computer monitors

Crude and refined products

We offer deep expertise in trading oil. bp’s experienced team of marketers, traders, logistics staff and analysts offers a global perspective with local expertise to help identify and manage through changing market dynamics
A man wearing a hardhat looks up toward the top of trees in a forest

Offsets

We have a robust carbon offset portfolio in North America, providing project offsets in combination with natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG) and propane supplies. bp has recently completed both carbon-offset natural gas and carbon-offset propane deals in the US
An 18-wheeler trucks drives down a highway

Biogas sites

Biogas or Renewable Natural Gas (RNG) is a key emerging fuel derived from waste and can be transported through existing natural gas pipelines
Pipes with NGL are attached to the top of a boat sitting on dark blue water

Natural gas liquids

Headquartered in Houston, with offices in Chicago, Calgary, London, and Singapore, bp’s NGL team trades and markets roughly 1.4 million barrels per day of NGL and olefins in North America and waterborne liquefied petroleum gas globally
A larger tanker ship at a dock on deep blue water

Reducing emissions

Our integrated approach

T&S is one of the world’s leading energy trading houses. Our marketers and traders work with partners to buy, sell and move energy, integrating our products and services to provide energy solutions for more than 3,500 North American customers annually. These include retail energy providers, power generators, producers, municipalities, private equity firms, renewable energy developers and natural gas consumers.

 

T&S is the largest marketer of natural gas in North America1 and one of its top wholesale power marketers.2 T&S also markets and trades natural gas liquids (NGLs), oil & refined products, as well as environmental, renewable energy and financial products.

 

1 Source: Platts Daily April 2021

2 Source: Megawatt Daily, 2021 Wholesale Power Sales Statistics (June 16, 2021)

