Trading & shipping

Our integrated approach

T&S is one of the world’s leading energy trading houses. Our marketers and traders work with partners to buy, sell and move energy, integrating our products and services to provide energy solutions for more than 3,500 North American customers annually. These include retail energy providers, power generators, producers, municipalities, private equity firms, renewable energy developers and natural gas consumers.

T&S is the largest marketer of natural gas in North America1 and one of its top wholesale power marketers.2 T&S also markets and trades natural gas liquids (NGLs), oil & refined products, as well as environmental, renewable energy and financial products.

1 Source: Platts Daily April 2021