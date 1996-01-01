We make sure energy keeps flowing by taking and moving crude oil from our production facilities and securing an optimized supply of crude oils to our refineries, to help create the products our customers need.

Together with our fuel, aviation, retail & convenience business (C&P) and our oil and gas businesses (P&O and G&LCE), we maximize the value of bp’s hydrocarbon and bioenergy portfolios.



We do this by providing flow assurance for bp production and refining assets - by ensuring the offtake and supply of crude and refined products, in a timely and optimized way.

We offer portfolio optimization and risk management solutions for bp assets and for our customers.

And we maximize value for our shareholders by trading entrepreneurially.



We offer deep expertise in trading oil. bp’s experienced team of marketers, traders, logistics staff and analysts, offers a global perspective with local expertise to help identify and manage through changing market dynamics.



bp’s refined products trading business is organized by key product lines:

Global crude - trades all the different crude oil grades

Global distillates - trades both distillates (jet, kerosene, gasoil, diesel and distillate components) and residuals, including residual fuels and refinery feeds, namely mainly HSFO (high sulphur Fuel Oil), LSFO (low sulphur fuel oil), atmospheric residuals and VGO (vacuum gasoil)

The global lights team that trades LPG, naphtha and the numerous gasoline grades and components



We trade around 4 billion barrels of crude oil each year – roughly double the amount bp produces. This is enough to fuel over 100 million car trips around the equator.