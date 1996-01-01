Crude and refined products

Together with our fuel, aviation, retail & convenience business (C&P) and our oil and gas businesses (P&O and G&LCE), we maximize the value of bp’s hydrocarbon and bioenergy portfolios.
We offer deep expertise in trading oil. bp’s experienced team of marketers, traders, logistics staff and analysts, offers a global perspective with local expertise to help identify and manage through changing market dynamics.
bp’s refined products trading business is organized by key product lines:
We trade around 4 billion barrels of crude oil each year – roughly double the amount bp produces. This is enough to fuel over 100 million car trips around the equator.
bp marine's commitment to our customers is simple: to safely and consistently deliver quality marine fuels with outstanding levels of service throughout our network of strategically based ports.
NGL has been a part of bp’s operations for over a century. We have developed a deep understanding of all facets of the NGL value chain, including production, processing, supply aggregation, trading, marketing, logistics, and risk management.
Natural gas has an important role to play in the energy transition now and for decades to come, alongside other energy sources and technologies.