With over 20 years of carbon trading experience, we are active market participants across the wide spectrum of environmental products, including carbon credits, allowances and certificates and support the development of 3rd-party carbon credit projects. We work with our customers and teams across bp to find new decarbonization opportunities and low-carbon energy solutions in both regulated and voluntary carbon markets. Our purpose is to leverage carbon markets to incentivize emission avoidance, reductions and removals in a wide range of geographies and sectors.
We believe that well-designed carbon pricing provides cost-effective incentives for energy producers and consumers alike to play their part in reducing emissions. LCT plays a vital role in connecting bp and our customers to carbon pricing through our activity in many of the world's carbon markets, supporting the efficiency of regulatory trading programs in reducing emissions and enabling projects in other sectors through the purchase of carbon credits.
The LCT team also plays an important role in bp’s sustainability aim 18 – championing nature-based solutions – by working to support the scaling and integrity of nature-based carbon credit projects.
Engaging with environmental product markets and reducing emissions can drive both commercial and Environmental Social & Governance (ESG).
bp LCT offers a dedicated and reliable platform.
Through meaningful partnerships with communities, public sector organizations, and project developers, we invest in projects verified against methodologies of internationally recognized independent standards and which are designed to provide climate, environmental and social benefits, which may help our customers meet their sustainability objectives.
The carbon credit projects the team source in the primary voluntary carbon market are verified against the methodologies of internationally recognized independent standards and are reviewed by our own internal technical team in trading & shipping who have extensive expertise in projects that include natural climate solutions, household energy efficiency devices and greenhouse gases.
As we transition from international oil company (IOC) to integrated energy company (IEC), bp is actively engaging with the carbon trading systems across the world.
bp’s carbon offsets portfolio is made up of over 100 projects around the world.
Each project in bp’s portfolio has been verified by third-party firms accredited under the applicable project standard. Where bp purchases credits on a primary basis from projects, these are subject to due diligence by bp’s centre of excellence (COE). The COE may also provide ongoing project management support on behalf of bp during the term of the contract.
We undertake internal due diligence before we add a project to the bp portfolio to help safeguard our deployment of capital and to support integrity.
We are embedding sustainability in the way we do business and across our strategy. Our sustainability frame sets out our aims for getting to net zero, improving people’s lives and caring for our planet
Carbon credits: A carbon credit is created through financing activities that reduce, avoid, or absorb greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions. A carbon credit is a certificate representing the reduction or removal of one metric ton (or 2,205 pounds) of CO2 equivalent emissions.