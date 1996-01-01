Who we are

With over 20 years of carbon trading experience, we are active market participants across the wide spectrum of environmental products, including carbon credits, allowances and certificates and support the development of 3rd-party carbon credit projects. We work with our customers and teams across bp to find new decarbonization opportunities and low-carbon energy solutions in both regulated and voluntary carbon markets. Our purpose is to leverage carbon markets to incentivize emission avoidance, reductions and removals in a wide range of geographies and sectors.



We believe that well-designed carbon pricing provides cost-effective incentives for energy producers and consumers alike to play their part in reducing emissions. LCT plays a vital role in connecting bp and our customers to carbon pricing through our activity in many of the world's carbon markets, supporting the efficiency of regulatory trading programs in reducing emissions and enabling projects in other sectors through the purchase of carbon credits.



The LCT team also plays an important role in bp’s sustainability aim 18 – championing nature-based solutions – by working to support the scaling and integrity of nature-based carbon credit projects.