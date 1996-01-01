bp has a global natural gas liquids (NGL) portfolio, trading and marketing roughly 1.4 million barrels per day of NGL and olefins in North America and waterborne LPG globally
The cornerstone of our business is an unfailing commitment to our customers. We collaborate with you to pinpoint your priorities and develop physical and financial solutions that enable you to meet your goals.
Headquartered in Houston, with offices in Chicago, Calgary, London, and Singapore, bp’s NGL team has a worldwide team of dedicated marketing, trading, scheduling and analytics professionals.
In managing bp’s global asset web, we’ve cultivated expertise at every point of the NGL supply chain. We participate in every global market, deliver waterborne LPG to markets around the world, and have US-based waterborne export capacity at Mont Belvieu (TX), Marcus Hook (PA), and Ferndale (WA).