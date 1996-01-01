Site Traffic Information and Cookies

Natural gas liquids (NGL)

NGL have been a part of bp’s operations for over a century. We have developed a deep understanding of all facets of the NGL value chain, including production, processing, supply aggregation, trading, marketing, logistics, and risk management
Whiting Refinery

bp has a global natural gas liquids (NGL) portfolio, trading and marketing roughly 1.4 million barrels per day of NGL and olefins in North America and waterborne LPG globally

 

Our natural gas liquids (NGL) products

  • Ethane
  • Propane
  • Normal butane
  • Isobutane
  • Diluent
  • Pentanes
  • Olefins
  • Natural gasoline
  • Refinery grade butane
  • Y-grade and other mixes

We provide the following marketing services:

 

  • Wholesale marketing with diverse product, term, volume and price contract options
  • Producer solutions underpinned by an established North American customer base to provide takeaway optionality and flexibility
  • Export capabilities from coast-to-coast
  • Refinery and petchem balancing supported by an experienced, in-house scheduling and logistics staff and significant railcar and trucking experience, including a dedicated fleet of roughly 1,400 railcars
  • Flexible transportation and storage options
  • Fractionation expertise
  • Tailored financial and physical risk management products. Asset optimization proficiency
  • Expanding cross-commodity domestic and global offer
  • Access to multiple consumers and markets

 

The cornerstone of our business is an unfailing commitment to our customers. We collaborate with you to pinpoint your priorities and develop physical and financial solutions that enable you to meet your goals.

 

Our reach

Headquartered in Houston, with offices in Chicago, Calgary, London, and Singapore, bp’s NGL team has a worldwide team of dedicated marketing, trading, scheduling and analytics professionals.  

 

In managing bp’s global asset web, we’ve cultivated expertise at every point of the NGL supply chain. We participate in every global market, deliver waterborne LPG to markets around the world, and have US-based waterborne export capacity at Mont Belvieu (TX), Marcus Hook (PA), and Ferndale (WA). 

NGL international reach
We use our knowledge and skills to create solutions for your unique NGL needs. Whether it’s securing supply, transport capabilities or an international market for your product, we can help you meet your goals.

