Our natural gas liquids (NGL) products



We provide the following marketing services:

Wholesale marketing with diverse product, term, volume and price contract options

Producer solutions underpinned by an established North American customer base to provide takeaway optionality and flexibility

Export capabilities from coast-to-coast

Refinery and petchem balancing supported by an experienced, in-house scheduling and logistics staff and significant railcar and trucking experience, including a dedicated fleet of roughly 1,400 railcars

Flexible transportation and storage options

Fractionation expertise

Tailored financial and physical risk management products. Asset optimization proficiency

Expanding cross-commodity domestic and global offer

Access to multiple consumers and markets

The cornerstone of our business is an unfailing commitment to our customers. We collaborate with you to pinpoint your priorities and develop physical and financial solutions that enable you to meet your goals.

Our reach

Headquartered in Houston, with offices in Chicago, Calgary, London, and Singapore, bp’s NGL team has a worldwide team of dedicated marketing, trading, scheduling and analytics professionals.



In managing bp’s global asset web, we’ve cultivated expertise at every point of the NGL supply chain. We participate in every global market, deliver waterborne LPG to markets around the world, and have US-based waterborne export capacity at Mont Belvieu (TX), Marcus Hook (PA), and Ferndale (WA).