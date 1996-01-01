Reducing emissions

We are already one of the largest suppliers of renewable natural gas to the US transportation sector. For example, we generate environmental attributes from biogas through the federal Renewable Fuel Standard and the California Low Carbon Fuel Standard.

As the largest marketer of natural gas in the US, bp views its vast natural gas portfolio as having a key role to play in advancing the energy transition. Natural gas can reduce greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions in the power and hard-to-abate industrial and transport sectors, compared to some incumbent fuels. It also serves as an abundant, affordable and reliable partner to renewables. For example, switching from coal to natural gas in the power sector reduces lifecycle GHG emissions (including both CO₂ and methane emissions) by about 50% when producing electricity and by about 33% when providing heat.1 Natural gas can be a source of near-zero carbon energy when combined with carbon capture use and storage (CCUS), either as a direct source of energy to the power and industrial sectors or to produce blue hydrogen.

Lower carbon shipping

bp’s shipping fleet features some of the most advanced tankers anywhere in the industry: bp vessels have the latest, most fuel-efficient hull forms, engines, cargo management technology and operational systems.