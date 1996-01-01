Supply, trading & shipping

Offering an integrated and innovative approach to energy

One of the largest marketers of natural gas in North America for 20 years, our vast natural gas portfolio plays a key role in advancing the energy transition. We also market and trade natural gas liquids, oil & refined products, as well as environmental, renewable energy and financial products.

We’re one of the world’s leading energy trading houses. Our marketers and traders work with partners to buy, sell and move energy, integrating our products and services to provide energy solutions for more than 5,000 North American customers annually. These include retail energy providers, power generators, producers, municipalities, private equity firms, renewable energy developers and natural gas consumers.

