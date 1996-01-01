Supply, trading & shipping

Transforming and connecting the global energy market
These include retail energy providers, power generators, producers, municipalities, private equity firms, renewable energy developers and natural gas consumers.
One of the largest marketers of natural gas in North America for 20 years, our vast natural gas portfolio plays a key role in advancing the energy transition. We also market and trade natural gas liquids, oil & refined products, as well as environmental, renewable energy and financial products.
We’re one of the world’s leading energy trading houses. Our marketers and traders work with partners to buy, sell and move energy, integrating our products and services to provide energy solutions for more than 5,000 North American customers annually. These include retail energy providers, power generators, producers, municipalities, private equity firms, renewable energy developers and natural gas consumers.
* Includes new customers as a result of the 2022 acquisition of EDF energy services.
** Natural gas and power figures as reported by Platts Global S&P in 2024 for calendar year 2023. Power figure excludes ERCOT.
bp’s shipping fleet features some of the most advanced tanker designs in the industry: bp vessels have some of the latest, most fuel-efficient hull forms, engines, cargo management technology and operational systems.
bp has made upgrades to its fleet of LNG carriers that may reduce fuel consumption by ~25% compared to earlier single skeg designs of similar capacity and emit less nitrogen oxides. The gas combustion system in our LNG tankers minimizes the risk of methane emissions into the atmosphere, and the full re-liquefaction system has the ability to convert 100% of the evaporated natural gas back into LNG and pump it to the cargo tanks. Each vessel is also equipped with an exhaust gas recirculation system that reduces nitrogen oxide emissions.
ST&S has been one of the largest marketers of natural gas in North America and one of its top wholesale power marketers. Our physical expertise combined with our financial strength and hedging knowledge allows us to create custom solutions to meet our customers unique needs
Sitting within bp’s ST&S business, low carbon trading (LCT) is one of bp’s core integrators. We work with teams across bp to find new opportunities and energy solutions in a constantly changing landscape
We offer deep expertise in trading oil. bp’s experienced team of marketers, traders, logistics staff and analysts offers a global perspective with local expertise to help identify and manage through changing market dynamics
We have a robust carbon offset portfolio in North America, providing project offsets in combination with natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG) and propane supplies. bp has recently completed both carbon-offset natural gas and carbon-offset propane deals in the US
Archaea Energy is the largest renewable natural gas (RNG) producer in the US. The Houston-based company was acquired by bp in late 2022. We specialize in the development, construction and operation of RNG, landfill-gas-to-electric and dairy digester facilities that capture waste emissions and convert it into low carbon fuel
Headquartered in Houston, with offices in Chicago, Calgary, London, and Singapore, bp’s NGL team trades and markets roughly 1.4 million barrels per day of NGL and olefins in North America and waterborne liquefied petroleum gas globally
By 2050, we see the ST&S portfolio of traded and marketed products helping to decarbonize the global energy mix. Beyond bp’s investments in renewable energy, ST&S has been developing several other offerings to help customers meet their sustainability needs