Supply, trading & shipping

Transforming and connecting the global energy market

Trading floor employees and monitors
We’re one of the world’s leading energy trading houses. Our marketers and traders work with partners to buy, sell and move energy, integrating our products and services to provide energy solutions for more than 5,000 North American customers annually.
 

These include retail energy providers, power generators, producers, municipalities, private equity firms, renewable energy developers and natural gas consumers.

Download the supply, trading & shipping fact sheet

Offering an integrated and innovative approach to energy

One of the largest marketers of natural gas in North America for 20 years, our vast natural gas portfolio plays a key role in advancing the energy transition. We also market and trade natural gas liquids, oil & refined products, as well as environmental, renewable energy and financial products.

 

A snapshot of bp’s US investment 

  • 16.9 billion cubic feet of natural gas bought and sold daily in the US
  • 5,000+ North America customers*
  • 79 TWh+ of power marketed in the US annually**

* Includes new customers as a result of the 2022 acquisition of EDF energy services.  
** Natural gas and power figures as reported by Platts Global S&P in 2024 for calendar year 2023. Power figure excludes ERCOT. 

bp traders work on computers and phones at the Chicago office trading floor

A picture of power lines against a sunset sky

News

A map of the United States with images of bp's different businesses

US Impact Report

The dome of the United States Capitol building, against a deep blue sky in Washington DC

The Advocacy Hub

Lower carbon shipping

bp’s shipping fleet features some of the most advanced tanker designs in the industry: bp vessels have some of the latest, most fuel-efficient hull forms, engines, cargo management technology and operational systems.

 

bp has made upgrades to its fleet of LNG carriers that may reduce fuel consumption by ~25% compared to earlier single skeg designs of similar capacity and emit less nitrogen oxides. The gas combustion system in our LNG tankers minimizes the risk of methane emissions into the atmosphere, and the full re-liquefaction system has the ability to convert 100% of the evaporated natural gas back into LNG and pump it to the cargo tanks. Each vessel is also equipped with an exhaust gas recirculation system that reduces nitrogen oxide emissions.

Our ST&S portfolio

Power lines are held up by a tower with the sun setting in the background

Natural gas & power

ST&S has been one of the largest marketers of natural gas in North America and one of its top wholesale power marketers. Our physical expertise combined with our financial strength and hedging knowledge allows us to create custom solutions to meet our customers unique needs
bp team members work on computers on a trading floor

Low carbon trading

Sitting within bp’s ST&S business, low carbon trading (LCT) is one of bp’s core integrators. We work with teams across bp to find new opportunities and energy solutions in a constantly changing landscape
A team of six people work in a room filled with computer monitors

Crude and refined products

We offer deep expertise in trading oil. bp’s experienced team of marketers, traders, logistics staff and analysts offers a global perspective with local expertise to help identify and manage through changing market dynamics
A man wearing a hardhat looks up toward the top of trees in a forest

Offsets

We have a robust carbon offset portfolio in North America, providing project offsets in combination with natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG) and propane supplies. bp has recently completed both carbon-offset natural gas and carbon-offset propane deals in the US
An 18-wheeler trucks drives down a highway

Archaea Energy

Archaea Energy is the largest renewable natural gas (RNG) producer in the US. The Houston-based company was acquired by bp in late 2022. We specialize in the development, construction and operation of RNG, landfill-gas-to-electric and dairy digester facilities that capture waste emissions and convert it into low carbon fuel
Pipes with NGL are attached to the top of a boat sitting on dark blue water

Natural gas liquids

Headquartered in Houston, with offices in Chicago, Calgary, London, and Singapore, bp’s NGL team trades and markets roughly 1.4 million barrels per day of NGL and olefins in North America and waterborne liquefied petroleum gas globally
A larger tanker ship at a dock on deep blue water

Reducing emissions

By 2050, we see the ST&S portfolio of traded and marketed products helping to decarbonize the global energy mix. Beyond bp’s investments in renewable energy, ST&S has been developing several other offerings to help customers meet their sustainability needs

