Site traffic information and cookies

We use cookies to collect and analyse information on our site's performance and to enable the site to function. Cookies also allow us and our partners to show you relevant ads when you visit our site and other 3rd party websites, including social networks. You can choose to allow all cookies by clicking ‘Allow all’ or manage them individually by clicking ‘Manage cookie preferences,’ where you will also find more information.

Manage cookie preferences

  1. Home
  2. News & Stories
  3. Featured articles
  4. Community Night at Whiting Refinery brings residents and bp together

Community Night at Whiting Refinery brings residents and bp together

Release date:
28 August 2024
The Whiting Refinery held its first-ever Community Night this past June. 

 

Refinery leadership led a panel discussion in front of a packed room to give an overview of the refinery and its economic impact, commitment to the community, and future. The panelists also answered questions from community members.


After the panel discussion, community members visited booths where employees talked with them about the refinery and the work they do. People were also able to explore a bp fire truck and ambulance and take part in fun STEM activities for kids

 

Teams from across the refinery, and a few community partners, were on hand to share their expertise and answer questions from curious residents. The booths included:

  • Operations
  • Safety
  • Environmental
  • Maintenance
  • Inspections
  • Lab
  • Projects
  • Turnaround
  • Whiting Clean Energy
  • Security
  • Fire Department
  • Pipelines
  • Lake County Emergency Management Services

This event was a great way for the Whiting Refinery to show our commitment to being a good neighbor. Below are some photos from the event!

 

Whiting Refinery held a Community Night in June
Whiting Refinery held a Community Night in June
Whiting Refinery held a Community Night in June
Whiting Refinery held a Community Night in June
Whiting Refinery held a Community Night in June
Whiting Refinery - Community Night 2024
Whiting Refinery - Community Night 2024
Whiting Refinery - Community Night 2024
Whiting Refinery - Community Night 2024
Whiting Refinery - Community Night 2024
Whiting Refinery - Community Night 2024
Whiting Refinery held a Community Night in June
Whiting Refinery held a Community Night in June
Whiting Refinery held a Community Night in June
Whiting Refinery held a Community Night in June
Whiting Refinery held a Community Night in June
Whiting Refinery - Community Night 2024
Whiting Refinery - Community Night 2024
Whiting Refinery - Community Night 2024
Whiting Refinery - Community Night 2024
Whiting Refinery - Community Night 2024
Whiting Refinery - Community Night 2024

Explore these interesting reads:

Discover more

News and insights

US Impact Report

Advocacy Hub