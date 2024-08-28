Community Night at Whiting Refinery brings residents and bp together

The Whiting Refinery held its first-ever Community Night this past June.



Refinery leadership led a panel discussion in front of a packed room to give an overview of the refinery and its economic impact, commitment to the community, and future. The panelists also answered questions from community members.





After the panel discussion, community members visited booths where employees talked with them about the refinery and the work they do. People were also able to explore a bp fire truck and ambulance and take part in fun STEM activities for kids.

Teams from across the refinery, and a few community partners, were on hand to share their expertise and answer questions from curious residents. The booths included: