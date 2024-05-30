At bp’s Whiting refinery, Northwest Indiana students dream big

Denise Huerta is a student at East Chicago Central in Northwest Indiana, and she dreams of one day becoming a pilot. Although the freshman is several years from turning a dream into reality, Huerta has already started to research and take part in opportunities that will help her reach the sky, including taking part in the recent Girls STEM Day at bp's Whiting Refinery. “I wanted to see what it’s all about,” Huerta said, adding, “It was exciting to know that it was a women's thing, especially when women do not get as much credit in the STEM field.” bp's Whiting Refinery hosted its annual Girls in STEM Day event in May, as part of the refinery's ongoing commitment to local schools and the communities in which its nearly 2,000 employees live and work.

Huerta joined nearly 40 girls from Hammond, East Chicago, and the city of Whiting itself, at the STEM Day, which gave the girls a chance to visit the refinery and participate in a variety of fun activities to help explore future career paths. The students were greeted by refinery staff, toured the facility, learned about potential career paths from inspiring women leaders, visited the state-of-the-art fire station, and explored hands-on training equipment, including a virtual reality demonstration.



“We hope that the experience encourages participants to explore refinery careers and be part of the next generation of leaders at the Whiting Refinery.” Donnie Brown , vice president of refining and manager of Whiting Refinery

The Women's International Network (WIN), a Business Resource Group, organized the Girls in STEM Day at Whiting Refinery in 2018. The group works to provide a community in the refinery that works on issues impacting women. As part of their work, they want to help local young women learn more about the wide variety of STEM careers that can be pursued at the refinery. “The girls have the opportunity to explore the fields in STEM right here in their community,” said Kim Dray, co-lead of the women's business group at the refinery. “We are honored to welcome these future leaders to Whiting Refinery and give them the hands-on experience and help them see the amazing career possibilities that are available in their backyard.”

