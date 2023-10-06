Why bp is turning trash into renewable natural gas — at scale

Archaea Energy’s plant in Medora is the first of forty new plants the team is aiming to bring online in the next two years – and a leading piece of the foundation of Archaea’s future success.

“What we are doing at the Medora plant is phenomenal and it’s just the beginning of what’s to come at Archaea," said Starlee sykes, CEO Archaea Energy. "This is a powerful step forward in our net zero journey to capture landfill emissions and provide customers with lower carbon fuel. I’m in awe of our team who designed, engineered and built this facility and we can’t wait to bring more online across the US.”





Archaea Energy is the largest RNG producers in the US. It has an industry-leading platform and expertise in developing, constructing, and operating RNG facilities to capture waste emissions and convert them into low carbon fuel. Archaea also has long-term exclusive gas rights with landfill owners and a significant existing set of influential customers.