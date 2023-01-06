Demand from our customers for bioenergy is growing. That’s why bp is investing billions of dollars in the sector, building on two decades of experience.



Bioenergy is a lower carbon fuel and power option, and it’s renewable – coming from sources such as used cooking oil, sugarcane and gas captured from landfill sites. It’s already in use today, fuelling transport, heating homes and powering businesses. Sometimes, bioenergy can be used interchangeably with fossil fuels, working as a ‘drop-in’ fuel, as with renewable natural gas. And sometimes, it works alongside fossil fuels to create a lower carbon blend, as with sustainable aviation fuel (SAF).



When used at at scale, lower carbon energy can help to cut lifecycle carbon emissions, so we’re investing and teaming up with exceptional customers and suppliers to rapidly scale up our bioenergy business in the next decade. Already, DHL is flying planes using traditional fuel blended with our sustainable aviation fuel. And in the US, we’re the number one biogas supplier for vehicles. We’re expanding this key area of our business today to meet growing demands for bioenergy.

