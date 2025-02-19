Building the future: bp’s journey with AI and other cutting-edge tech

Breaking barriers Our seismic imaging is just one of the technologies we use that stands out. This is where you project sound waves to build up a detailed picture of the rock formation beneath the surface – a bit like ultrasound. We’re fully committed to this. The better our understanding of the subsurface, the more easily we can find and recover the most profitable barrels.

Another standout is bioenergy. We already co-process biofuels in bp refineries and our lab in San Diego is working on maximizing the energy yield from biomass like sugarcane. Our biofuels business has a massive and growing need for this technology.



Cloud control In the digital space, we’re cloud first and that remains critical. In our upstream, we operate digital twins of key production assets, allowing us to plan maintenance jobs remotely and safely simulate new engineering processes. We’re also pretty excited about AI and we’ve already found powerful use cases across the business – from improved pipeline corrosion monitoring, to finding the best spots for ultra-fast EV charge points.



Distinctive through digital We’ve got some distinctive strengths on which to build, but there’s also room for improvement. Our upstream oil and gas assets are relatively advanced, but there’s more to do to digitize our refineries. A world-class trading team needs world-class digital systems to stay ahead. Our fuel, EV and lubricants customers are digitally savvy and increasingly data dependent. To keep winning their business, we need to keep offering great digital products and services.



Deciperhing data with AI Then there’s data. We have incredibly rich data resources: decades of well logs, operational reports, financial transactions, and more. But data can sometimes be hard to find, too often siloed away in different formats and disparate systems. Fixing this is a priority, especially with the opportunity of AI.

