bp trading & shipping (T&S) is one of the world’s leading energy trading houses. Our traders work with our partners to buy, sell and move energy, integrating our products and services to provide energy solutions for 12,000 customers in 140 countries.
At any one time, about 300 ships are on the water for bp, enabling us to move around 240 million tonnes of oil, gas and products every year.
In T&S we use our scale, breadth of expertise, and mix of bp assets and third-party relationships to create multiple options for bp products and services, enabling us to deliver them to the optimal markets at the optimal time.
Since T&S’s integrating role in bp includes managing the group’s energy flows, we expect the T&S portfolio to continue – as it does today – to reflect bp’s portfolio mix. As a result, in 2050 we see T&S’s portfolio – including both traded and marketed energy products – reflecting both the decarbonization of the global energy mix and bp’s own pivot to low carbon in line with our Aims 1-3.
By 2050, we expect T&S to
