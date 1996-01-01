Site traffic information and cookies

Shipping

Working together to keep the bp fleet sailing across the seas
Roaming between Alaska, West Africa and all the oceans in between, we have a world-renowned, industry-leading fleet. We have a variety of opportunities across the shipping business unit to support the growth of our fleet.
 

We need exceptional naval architects and marine and electrical engineers with specialist technical skills to join our passionate team. You’ll have access to unique training and development programmes, and your respect for professional excellence means you’ll be an integral part of building our most impressive fleet to date.

Shipping cadets

Find out all about our sponsored cadet training programme – which could see you become a trained officer and serve with the bp fleet

Shipping cadets in the UK

Shipping cadets in Singapore

Shipping cadets in India

From the people who chart our course to those who put our plans into action, bp is an exciting place to be for anyone who wants to be part of the global energy business

