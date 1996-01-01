Shipping cadets

Work doesn’t have to be nine-to-five. In fact, what could be better than waking up to a sea view, working you way around the world as a sponsored sea cadet and earning as you learn on the bp fleet.

Cosy one-bed in mid-Atlantic



Picture yourself cruising the oceans on a multi-million-dollar supertanker, transporting commodities all over the world. And you could become a fully trained officer with internationally recognised qualifications in just three adventure-filled years.

We’ll pay your exam and course fees and give you a generous allowance (starting at £11,000 per year!) to help you enjoy your journey.