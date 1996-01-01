Site traffic information and cookies

Shipping cadets

Want to learn to operate ships worldwide? And get paid while you earn internationally recognised qualifications? Find out all about our cadet training programmes
Deck cadet
Engineer cadet
Electro technical cadet

 
Work doesn’t have to be nine-to-five. In fact, what could be better than waking up to a sea view, working you way around the world as a sponsored sea cadet and earning as you learn on the bp fleet. 

 

 

Cosy one-bed in mid-Atlantic

 

Picture yourself cruising the oceans on a multi-million-dollar supertanker, transporting commodities all over the world. And you could become a fully trained officer with internationally recognised qualifications in just three adventure-filled years. 

 

We’ll pay your exam and course fees and give you a generous allowance (starting at £11,000 per year!) to help you enjoy your journey.

Minimum requirements to board
  • At least 18 years old by 1st September 2023
  • Be a British citizen
  • Have a British passport
  • Applicants will need to pass an industry-standard medical examination to complete a placement at sea.

 

For role-specific entry requirements, please refer to deck cadet, engineer cadet or electro technical cadet pages linked below.

Programmes on offer

Deck cadets

You’ll go all over the ship as you learn to navigate, load and unload cargo, handle legal and commercial affairs and oversee crew operations.

Engineer cadets

Hot and frenetic, the engine room is the beating heart of any ship. Our training will teach you about the ship’s main engines and how to run and maintain all the mechanical equipment on board.

Electro technical cadets

You’ll learn to maintain and repair all the electrical and electronic equipment, installations, and machinery on board our ships. These include electricity generating plant and maintenance, electronic / automated control systems, bridge navigational equipment, radio communications and propulsion control.

Application process

Stage 1

Fill in the short application form and submit your CV.
Stage 2

Take verbal and numerical tests.
Stage 3

Complete an on-demand video interview.
Stage 4
Take part in an assessment centre. 

 

On the day there will be a competency-based interview, a facilitated test and a group exercise. The group exercise has a strong focus on safety, so make sure you’re prepared for that aspect. 

Stage 5

If you complete all four stages and are successful, you’ll receive an offer to join us.
