Shipping cadets

Picture yourself cruising the oceans on a multi-million-dollar supertanker, transporting commodities all over the world. And you could become a fully trained officer with internationally recognised qualifications in just three adventure-filled years.
We’ll pay your exam and course fees and give you a generous allowance (starting at £11,000 per year!) to help you enjoy your journey.
For role-specific entry requirements, please refer to deck cadet, engineer cadet or electro technical cadet pages linked below.
On the day there will be a competency-based interview, a facilitated test and a group exercise. The group exercise has a strong focus on safety, so make sure you’re prepared for that aspect.