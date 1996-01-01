Site traffic information and cookies

Apprenticeships

Study and gain hands-on experience at the same time to kick-start your career
Quick links
Data analytics apprenticeship
Cyber security apprenticeship
People & culture (P&C) degree apprenticeship
People & culture (P&) foundation apprenticeship
Software development apprenticeship
Trading & shipping (T&S) apprenticeship
An apprenticeship is a great way to gain hands-on experience whilst you earn and learn 

 

At bp we have foundation & degree level apprenticeship programmes across the following areas:

  • Cyber security
  • Data analytics
  • Software engineering
  • Trading & shipping
  • People & culture (HR)
  • Finance (coming soon)
  • Engineering (coming soon)
  • Customer & Products commercial (coming soon)

 

To be considered for any of our apprenticeships you must first meet the following requirements:

 

  • Hold a valid passport/birth certificate/residence permit
  • AND NI number
  • AND must have lived in the UK and/or EU for 3 years prior to apprenticeship start date
  • AND the planned apprenticeship offers substantive new skills and knowledge in your existing or new role
  • AND must not be undertaking another apprenticeship at the same time
  •  Grade 4 (C) in GCSE Maths & English (or equivalent)*

 

* Some of our apprenticeship programmes will have additional requirements so please check the job description for each programme to check if you meet the requirements to apply.

Benefits

To achieve our goal of reimagining energy, we need the brightest talent around. So we created a rewards and benefits package to attract the very best. We also have a wide range of resources and initiatives, designed with your health and wellbeing in mind. 

People holding hands icon

Clubs and societies

From football and volleyball to yoga and mindfulness sessions, you’ll find plenty of ways to mix with colleagues outside work. 

Money icon

Apprentices

As an apprentice, you can expect £22k to £24k per annum, depending on the business area you join.*

Heart icon

Wellbeing allowance

You can claim up to £1500 for products and services that contribute to physical, mental, financial and social wellbeing.

Tick list icon

Private medical insurance

We’ll pay for private healthcare, and you only pay an income tax charge.

Graduate cap icon

Settling in allowance

As an apprentice, you receive a minimum one-off £3k to £5k joining allowance.

Financial performance icon

Flexible benefits

You’ll have a flex allowance that you can use to change levels of cover or buy a range of extra benefits, such as a pension, critical illness, dental care, personal accident and travel insurance, childcare vouchers and our cycle to work scheme.

Two people icon

Share plan

You can choose to take part in our share plan and buy bp shares every month.

Hand shake icon

Supporting communities

We’ll encourage you to contribute to your local community. If you’re a full-time employee, we’ll match funding for your fundraising or volunteering efforts.

Data analytics apprenticeship

We are looking for apprentices who like working at-pace and believe that data can help drive phenomenal decision making

Cyber security apprenticeship

You’ll join our digital security focused team; with the resources of one of the world's largest technology departments and leading IT vendors at your fingertips

People & culture (P&C) degree apprenticeship

Our teams come from all kinds of different cultures and backgrounds – so a career in human resources as a people & culture (P&C) advisor is always going to be exciting, challenging and full of incredible opportunities

People & culture (P&C) foundation apprenticeship

You’ll enjoy plenty of on-the-job development. This will include core apprenticeship study, as well as access to our own internal P&C learning and development, to help you develop technical, business and behavioural competencies

Software development apprenticeship

As part of our team, you’ll provide innovative, custom built software for bp colleagues and external users. This software either supports revenue earning activity or helps reduce costs within bp functions by automating manual activity
Trading & shipping (T&S) apprenticeship

This apprenticeship provides the opportunity to begin developing the behavioural and technical skills you need to build an outstanding career whilst studying for an apprenticeship standard in business or data science
