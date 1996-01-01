Apprenticeships

At bp we have foundation & degree level apprenticeship programmes across the following areas:
* Some of our apprenticeship programmes will have additional requirements so please check the job description for each programme to check if you meet the requirements to apply.
From football and volleyball to yoga and mindfulness sessions, you’ll find plenty of ways to mix with colleagues outside work.
As an apprentice, you can expect £22k to £24k per annum, depending on the business area you join.*
You can claim up to £1500 for products and services that contribute to physical, mental, financial and social wellbeing.
We’ll pay for private healthcare, and you only pay an income tax charge.
As an apprentice, you receive a minimum one-off £3k to £5k joining allowance.
You’ll have a flex allowance that you can use to change levels of cover or buy a range of extra benefits, such as a pension, critical illness, dental care, personal accident and travel insurance, childcare vouchers and our cycle to work scheme.
You can choose to take part in our share plan and buy bp shares every month.
We’ll encourage you to contribute to your local community. If you’re a full-time employee, we’ll match funding for your fundraising or volunteering efforts.
We are looking for apprentices who like working at-pace and believe that data can help drive phenomenal decision making
You’ll join our digital security focused team; with the resources of one of the world's largest technology departments and leading IT vendors at your fingertips
Our teams come from all kinds of different cultures and backgrounds – so a career in human resources as a people & culture (P&C) advisor is always going to be exciting, challenging and full of incredible opportunities
You’ll enjoy plenty of on-the-job development. This will include core apprenticeship study, as well as access to our own internal P&C learning and development, to help you develop technical, business and behavioural competencies
As part of our team, you’ll provide innovative, custom built software for bp colleagues and external users. This software either supports revenue earning activity or helps reduce costs within bp functions by automating manual activity
This apprenticeship provides the opportunity to begin developing the behavioural and technical skills you need to build an outstanding career whilst studying for an apprenticeship standard in business or data science