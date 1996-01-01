An apprenticeship is a great way to gain hands-on experience whilst you earn and learn

At bp we have foundation & degree level apprenticeship programmes across the following areas:

Cyber security

Data analytics

Software engineering

Trading & shipping

People & culture (HR)

Finance (coming soon)

Engineering (coming soon)

Customer & Products commercial (coming soon)



To be considered for any of our apprenticeships you must first meet the following requirements:

Hold a valid passport/birth certificate/residence permit

AND NI number



AND must have lived in the UK and/or EU for 3 years prior to apprenticeship start date



AND the planned apprenticeship offers substantive new skills and knowledge in your existing or new role



AND must not be undertaking another apprenticeship at the same time

Grade 4 (C) in GCSE Maths & English (or equivalent)*

* Some of our apprenticeship programmes will have additional requirements so please check the job description for each programme to check if you meet the requirements to apply.