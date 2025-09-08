Electromechanical engineering – degree apprenticeship – Pangbourne

About bp bp is a global company that offers a world of opportunities for professionals as well as those starting out in their career. We’re guided by our purpose and ambition to become a net zero company by 2050 or sooner, and help the world get there too. What does this mean for you? It means you can expect purposeful work, world-class training and the flexibility to realize your full potential. Not to mention the chance to join a company committed to delivering more sustainable energy for all. Ready to crack on? Your perfect job match awaits.

About electrical engineering and technology Electrical power is a fundamental requirement for all of bp’s businesses. Electrical systems provide light, heat and energy and drive motors for rotating equipment, providing the motive power to move products to the marketplace, and the power for all related control systems. This apprenticeship programme will sit within bp’s Technology function which is responsible for research, development and commercialisation of technologies that support bp’s business, covering fuels, hydrogen, lubricants, thermal management fluids, energy storage systems, oil and gas production, refining, digital and digital and data science. Specifically, as a developing electromechanical engineer, you will be part of the Advanced Electrification Testing (AET) team which is responsible for applied engineering and testing in support of electric vehicle chargers, battery coolants, data centre immersion cooling and battery energy storage systems.



Early careers experience at bp This degree apprenticeship programme is 5 years long. During this time, you’ll work on different projects alongside learning day to day operations, to become a rounded professional.

Alongside your formal apprenticeship, you’ll also complete our Ignite training modules which will support you to build your interpersonal skills. Throughout the programme you’ll have a dedicated support network to provide guidance on the programme and advice on career development. You’ll also be a key part of the bp early careers community, with events, socials and the opportunity to network with other early careers from across bp. The electrification & Castrol products innovation apprenticeship will lead to a Level 6 qualification and a BEng Degree, accredited by the Institution of Engineering & Technology (IET), the Institution of Mechanical Engineers (IMechE) and the Institution of Measurement and Control (InstMC) aligned to the following standard: Electro-mechanical engineer / Institute for Apprenticeships and Technical Education for which the provider may be the University of Warwick Electromechanical Engineering | Degree Apprenticeships | School of Engineering | University of Warwick, however the provider may be subject to change. You will be supported in development towards Incorporated Engineer (IEng) or Chartered Engineer (CEng) accreditation for either or both of the Institution of Mechanical Engineers (IMechE) and Institution of Engineering and Technology (IET). This may be for example through the IMechE Monitored Professional Development Scheme (MPDS). In addition to your industry accreditation, you will also be expected to work towards a bp developing engineer competency training plan. Working in a research and development environment will provide the opportunity to innovate, apply creativity and experience all aspects of the product development from concept through to market deployment.

Role and responsibilities The Advanced Electrification Testing (AES) team’s purpose is to support our research and product development teams in applied engineering and testing to develop and evaluate the performance of our products. You will work across all aspects of the team’s activities which are generally split between the project engineering team and the operations engineering team.

Training & development Electromechnical engineering degree apprenticeship.

Monitored development towards IEng or CEng accreditation from IMechE and / or IET.

bp graduate engineer training and competency development (skills profile to be discussed with apprentice).

Digital skills training in data science e.g. data analysis and visualisation, machine learning, data engineering etc.

Industry recognised qualification in designing, maintaining and operating low voltage electrical power systems.

Industry recognised qualifications in working on automotive electric powertrains.

Training and qualification in essential / basic skills for engineering operations e.g. wiring, power tools, machining welding etc.

Training in use of Computer Aided Engineering tools including CAD, FEA, CFD etc. Research & development Supporting senior engineers in project work.

Defining and agreeing customer requirements and objectives.

Design of experiments.

Data analysis and reporting.

Providing engineering insights and interpretation.

Collaborating with multifunctional teams to solve problems and innovate.

Execution of research and development experiments. Applied engineering

Designing, building and commissioning rigs and new test equipment installation.

Application of automotive and bp industry engineering design and development processes, e.g. failure mode effects analysis, requirements engineering, safe design etc.

Engineering project management e.g. timelines, budgets, risk management.

Development of novel measurement techniques. Operations Inspecting, maintaining and repairing key plant and test equipment

Managing and maintaining safe operations e.g. risk assessments, procedures, and management of change processes.

Actively contributing to being a safety leader by driving high standards, identify safety concerns and promoting a continuous improvement agenda.

Requirements To apply, you must be aged 18 or over at the start of the programme in September 2025.

If you’re studying A-levels or completing further education, you must be due to complete your qualification/s in 2025 (we’re unable to progress applications for students who will be part way through their studies when the programme starts). You’ll also need to have: A-levels (or equivalent) grades (achieved or predicted) of AAA, including maths and physics

or

STEM based BTEC Diploma grade D*D*, with an A grade A level maths

STEM based BTEC Science Extended Diploma grade DDD, including two Mathematics units

and

GCSE (or equivalent) grades A*-C or 9-4 in English and Maths

Applicants with a level 3 apprenticeship qualification will also be considered.

Qualifications should be checked to ensure the requisite points are met.

The successful candidate will also be able to demonstrate relevant skills, interests and experiences relevant to engineering. In addition, under the apprenticeship levy rules, the following applies to all apprentices: Must be a citizen of an EEA/EU country (including the UK) and have lived in the EEA/EU for the last three years; OR if you are a non- EEA/EU citizen but have permission to live and work in the UK and have been ordinarily resident in the UK for the last three years.

Cannot already have a qualification at the same level or higher as the apprenticeship you are applying for.

Cannot be currently undertaking another professional qualification that is Government funded (e.g. another apprenticeship).

This programme is designed for school / college leavers and other individuals who do not have a degree. If you have a university degree, please apply to our student and graduate opportunities.

Location(s)

This role will be primarily based out of the following UK office: bp Pangbourne - Pangbourne Technology Centre, Whitchurch Hill, Pangbourne, Reading, RG8 7QR Start Date 8 September 2025

Other Information Please note the following when applying: You can only apply to one bp early careers opportunity globally per academic year – within this time, we will only process the first application you make. You will be withdrawn from any subsequent applications.

Assessment centres are a key part of the process and will be in person – bp will cover reasonable travel and accommodation costs, in line with the travel policy which will be shared with you. Please ensure you will be available to attend in person.

Accommodation – once confirmed, where you need or decide to move closer to your location, you are responsible for organising and funding this accommodation.

Adjustments We are keen to make our recruitment process accessible to all. If you require any adjustments/accommodations, to any stage of the recruitment process, please mention this in the allocated section on your initial application form. Someone will then be in touch to discuss or confirm the adjustments/accommodations as appropriate for you. Alternatively, if you would like to discuss adjustments before applying, please get in touch: T: +44 1635 584149 E: enquiry@bpgraduates.co.uk

Reward Starting salary: £24,100 Sign on Bonus: £3,000 (one off payment, subject to tax and national insurance) Wellbeing allowance: Claim up to £1,500 each calendar year (subject to tax and national insurance) for products and services that contribute to physical, mental, financial and social wellbeing Flexible benefits: In addition to your base salary, you’ll receive a flexible allowance (currently 20% of your base salary) that you can take as cash or use to buy a range of extra benefits, such as a pension, critical illness, dental care, personal accident and travel insurance, and our cycle to work scheme. Discretionary annual bonus scheme: Details of applicable bonus scheme and rules will be available on joining. Private medical insurance: We’ll pay for private healthcare, and you only pay an income tax charge. bp share plans: You can choose to take part in our share plan and buy bp shares every month.

