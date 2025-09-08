Electromechanical engineering – degree apprenticeship – Pangbourne

As a developing electromechanical engineer, you will be part of the Advanced Electrification Testing (AET) team which is responsible for applied engineering and testing
bp is a global company that offers a world of opportunities for professionals as well as those starting out in their career. We’re guided by our purpose and ambition to become a net zero company by 2050 or sooner, and help the world get there too.
What does this mean for you? It means you can expect purposeful work, world-class training and the flexibility to realize your full potential. Not to mention the chance to join a company committed to delivering more sustainable energy for all. Ready to crack on? Your perfect job match awaits.
Electrical power is a fundamental requirement for all of bp’s businesses. Electrical systems provide light, heat and energy and drive motors for rotating equipment, providing the motive power to move products to the marketplace, and the power for all related control systems.
This apprenticeship programme will sit within bp’s Technology function which is responsible for research, development and commercialisation of technologies that support bp’s business, covering fuels, hydrogen, lubricants, thermal management fluids, energy storage systems, oil and gas production, refining, digital and digital and data science.
Specifically, as a developing electromechanical engineer, you will be part of the Advanced Electrification Testing (AET) team which is responsible for applied engineering and testing in support of electric vehicle chargers, battery coolants, data centre immersion cooling and battery energy storage systems.
Alongside your formal apprenticeship, you’ll also complete our Ignite training modules which will support you to build your interpersonal skills.
Throughout the programme you’ll have a dedicated support network to provide guidance on the programme and advice on career development. You’ll also be a key part of the bp early careers community, with events, socials and the opportunity to network with other early careers from across bp.
The electrification & Castrol products innovation apprenticeship will lead to a Level 6 qualification and a BEng Degree, accredited by the Institution of Engineering & Technology (IET), the Institution of Mechanical Engineers (IMechE) and the Institution of Measurement and Control (InstMC) aligned to the following standard: Electro-mechanical engineer / Institute for Apprenticeships and Technical Education for which the provider may be the University of Warwick Electromechanical Engineering | Degree Apprenticeships | School of Engineering | University of Warwick, however the provider may be subject to change.
You will be supported in development towards Incorporated Engineer (IEng) or Chartered Engineer (CEng) accreditation for either or both of the Institution of Mechanical Engineers (IMechE) and Institution of Engineering and Technology (IET). This may be for example through the IMechE Monitored Professional Development Scheme (MPDS).
In addition to your industry accreditation, you will also be expected to work towards a bp developing engineer competency training plan.
Working in a research and development environment will provide the opportunity to innovate, apply creativity and experience all aspects of the product development from concept through to market deployment.
The Advanced Electrification Testing (AES) team’s purpose is to support our research and product development teams in applied engineering and testing to develop and evaluate the performance of our products. You will work across all aspects of the team’s activities which are generally split between the project engineering team and the operations engineering team.
Applied engineering
To apply, you must be aged 18 or over at the start of the programme in September 2025.
If you’re studying A-levels or completing further education, you must be due to complete your qualification/s in 2025 (we’re unable to progress applications for students who will be part way through their studies when the programme starts).
Qualifications should be checked to ensure the requisite points are met.
The successful candidate will also be able to demonstrate relevant skills, interests and experiences relevant to engineering.
This programme is designed for school / college leavers and other individuals who do not have a degree. If you have a university degree, please apply to our student and graduate opportunities.
bp Pangbourne - Pangbourne Technology Centre, Whitchurch Hill, Pangbourne, Reading, RG8 7QR
8 September 2025
Please note the following when applying:
We are keen to make our recruitment process accessible to all. If you require any adjustments/accommodations, to any stage of the recruitment process, please mention this in the allocated section on your initial application form. Someone will then be in touch to discuss or confirm the adjustments/accommodations as appropriate for you.
Alternatively, if you would like to discuss adjustments before applying, please get in touch:
T: +44 1635 584149
Starting salary: £24,100
Sign on Bonus: £3,000 (one off payment, subject to tax and national insurance)
Wellbeing allowance: Claim up to £1,500 each calendar year (subject to tax and national insurance) for products and services that contribute to physical, mental, financial and social wellbeing
Flexible benefits: In addition to your base salary, you’ll receive a flexible allowance (currently 20% of your base salary) that you can take as cash or use to buy a range of extra benefits, such as a pension, critical illness, dental care, personal accident and travel insurance, and our cycle to work scheme.
Discretionary annual bonus scheme: Details of applicable bonus scheme and rules will be available on joining.
Private medical insurance: We’ll pay for private healthcare, and you only pay an income tax charge.
bp share plans: You can choose to take part in our share plan and buy bp shares every month.
We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, colour, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with an accessibility need may request an adjustment/accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an adjustment/ accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us.
T: +44 1635 584149
If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.