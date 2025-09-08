Supply, trading & shipping (ST&S) – higher L4 apprenticeship – Canary Wharf

Applications for this programme are now closed.

About bp bp is a global company that offers a world of opportunities for professionals as well as those starting out in their career. We’re guided by our purpose and ambition to become a net zero company by 2050 or sooner, and help the world get there too. What does this mean for you? It means you can expect purposeful work, world-class training and the flexibility to realize your full potential. Not to mention the chance to join a company committed to delivering more sustainable energy for all. Ready to crack on? Your perfect job match awaits.

About supply, trading & shipping (ST&S) As one of the world’s most developed commodity traders, ST&S keeps the planet’s energy moving. With an extensive portfolio and expertise in physical supply and trading, we enable over 12,000 customers to make the most of their assets – while offering an excellent place to begin a rewarding career. ST&S is perfectly placed to support the company’s journey to net zero. We’ll need to constantly pursue commercial opportunities. Optimizing our core businesses. Looking for new revenue streams. Striving for more innovative digital and customer solutions, as well as building closer collaboration across bp and beyond. Throughout, the deep expertise and leadership of our people will be key.



Supply, trading & shipping apprenticeships Our supply, trading & shipping apprenticeships offer a true alternative route into the energy industry for those who don’t intend to go to university. We provide the opportunity to begin developing the behavioural and technical skills you need to build an outstanding career whilst studying for an apprenticeship qualification. We’re looking for the sharpest minds and brightest talent and empowering them to progress in our inclusive and agile culture. In ST&S, you’ll have the opportunity to be a part of it all, while working with some of the most dynamic, diverse, and high performing teams around.

About our foundation apprenticeship programmes With 2 distinct tracks both offering a 2-year programme with on-the-job experience and the option to study towards a Level 3 (advanced) or 4 (higher) apprenticeship standard in either a business or data discipline, you’ll be placed in real business roles and be an active member of your team. This apprenticeship provider will be aligned to one of the following standards: Business administrator / Institute for Apprenticeships and Technical Education Data analyst / Institute for Apprenticeships and Technical Education For which the provider may be Corndel: The Corndel Business Associate Diploma - Corndel The Imperial College and Corndel Data Analyst Programme (Level 4) - Corndel However the provider may be subject to change. General business track Roles could see you supporting commercial trading activity as part of a financial team; analysing market data; or working in the shipping team. Upon successful completion of the programme you will have the opportunity to move onto our wider ST&S development programme, a further 3 years, specialising in either trading, analytics or commercial tracks, depending on your skillset and career aspirations. Trading operations track Operations is key to the success of our trading teams. Over the 2-year programme you may operate physical oil movements ensuring safe, compliant, commercial operations. You will be given the opportunity to work across different teams on the trading floor, from crude oil to biofuels, from barges to ships, and everything in between. Upon successful completion of the programme you will have the opportunity to complete a 3rd rotation focusing on a core operations role with a view to becoming a permanent member of the operations team. Track selection During the application and selection process we will assess where your skill set will be best suited – to join either the business track or the operations track. Either way, we expect you to become the future talent for our ST&S business.

Early careers experience at bp This apprenticeship programme is 2 years long. During this time, you’ll work on different projects alongside learning day to day operations, to become a rounded professional. Alongside your formal apprenticeship, you’ll also complete our Ignite training modules which will support you to build your interpersonal skills. Throughout the programme you’ll have a dedicated support network to provide guidance on the program and advice on career development. You’ll also be a key part of the bp early careers community, with events, socials and the opportunity to network with other early careers from across bp.

Requirements We believe in hiring people with the right core competencies and interest, rather than specific technical experience. That’s why, when it comes to our apprenticeship programmes, we welcome applicants from a range of academic subject backgrounds. Most importantly, we’re looking for people who have a real passion to work in a global business. To be successful, you will have the ability to work on your own initiative but also to work co-operatively as part of a team. You’ll have a keen eye for detail, excellent written, verbal communication and numeracy skills, and the ability to prioritize your workload. To apply, you must be aged 18 or over at the start of the programme in September 2025.

If you’re studying A-levels or completing further education, you must be due to complete your qualification/s in 2025 (we’re unable to progress applications for students who will be part way through their studies when the programme starts).

You’ll also need to have: GCSE (or equivalent) English and Maths at grade 4 or above

In addition, under the apprenticeship levy rules, the following applies to all apprentices:

Must be a citizen of an EEA/EU country (including the UK) and have lived in the EEA/EU for the last three years; OR if you are a non- EEA/EU citizen but have permission to live and work in the UK and have been ordinarily resident in the UK for the last three years.

Cannot already have a qualification at the same level or higher as the apprenticeship you are applying for.

Cannot be currently undertaking another professional qualification that is Government funded (e.g. another apprenticeship).

This programme is designed for school / college leavers and other individuals who do not have a degree. If you have a university degree, please apply to our student and graduate opportunities.

Location(s)

This role will be primarily based out of the following UK office: bp Canary Wharf - 25 North Colonnade, Canary Wharf, London, E14 5HZ Start Date 8 September 2025

Other Information Please note the following when applying: You can only apply to one bp early careers opportunity globally per academic year – within this time, we will only process the first application you make. You will be withdrawn from any subsequent applications.

Assessment centres are a key part of the process and will be in person – bp will cover reasonable travel and accommodation costs, in line with the travel policy which will be shared with you. Please ensure you will be available to attend in person.

Accommodation – once confirmed, where you need or decide to move closer to your location, you are responsible for organising and funding this accommodation.

Adjustments We are keen to make our recruitment process accessible to all. If you require any adjustments/accommodations, to any stage of the recruitment process, please mention this in the allocated section on your initial application form. Someone will then be in touch to discuss or confirm the adjustments/accommodations as appropriate for you. Alternatively, if you would like to discuss adjustments before applying, please get in touch: T: +44 1635 584149 E: enquiry@bpgraduates.co.uk

Reward Starting salary: £30,800 Sign on Bonus: £3,000 (one off payment, subject to tax and national insurance) Wellbeing allowance: Claim up to £1,500 each calendar year (subject to tax and national insurance) for products and services that contribute to physical, mental, financial and social wellbeing Flexible benefits: In addition to your base salary, you’ll receive a flexible allowance (currently 20% of your base salary) that you can take as cash or use to buy a range of extra benefits, such as a pension, critical illness, dental care, personal accident and travel insurance, and our cycle to work scheme. Discretionary annual bonus scheme: Details of applicable bonus scheme and rules will be available on joining. Private medical insurance: We’ll pay for private healthcare, and you only pay an income tax charge. bp share plans: You can choose to take part in our share plan and buy bp shares every month.

