Software & platform engineering – higher L4 apprenticeship – Sunbury

Applications for this programme open on 6 November 2024.

About bp bp is a global company that offers a world of opportunities for professionals as well as those starting out in their career. We’re guided by our purpose and ambition to become a net zero company by 2050 or sooner, and help the world get there too. What does this mean for you? It means you can expect purposeful work, world-class training and the flexibility to realize your full potential. Not to mention the chance to join a company committed to delivering more sustainable energy for all. Ready to crack on? Your perfect job match awaits.

About digital Our purpose is reimagining energy for people and our planet. We want to be an energy company with purpose; one that is trusted by society, valued by shareholders, and motivating for everyone who works at bp. We’re building an IT organization that can drive our business ambitions, by being first into markets and delivering efficiencies through automation, machine learning and artificial intelligence. We are building a culture of success and providing our IT professionals the opportunities to grow and embrace the technologies to deliver our ambitions.

Early careers experience at bp This apprenticeship programme is 2 years long. During this time, you’ll work on different projects alongside learning day to day operations, to become a rounded professional. Alongside your formal apprenticeship, you’ll also complete our Ignite training modules which will support you to build your interpersonal skills. Throughout the programme you’ll have a dedicated support network to provide guidance on the programme and advice on career development. You’ll also be a key part of the bp early careers community, with events, socials and the opportunity to network with other early careers from across bp. Software & platform engineering underpins all that we do. It enables our business aspirations and helps turn our net zero ambitions into a reality. As an apprentice, you will help shape the future of bp.

Role and responsibilities We’ve embarked on an ambitious plan to modernise and transform through digital. It means more efficiency, more effectiveness and new business models. There’s huge potential for transformation, and you’ll be at the heart of it.

As part of our team, you’ll provide innovative, custom-built software for bp colleagues and external users. This software either supports revenue earning activity or helps reduce costs within bp functions by automating manual activity. Ultimately, you’ll be helping us become a digital leader in our sector, so we can drive energy transition and solve real-world problems. Developing, improving and crafting new products and services, you’ll focus on at-scale enterprise software development products using Java, C#.Net or Node js. You’ll also be involved in rapid application development on low-code platforms such as Salesforce, Service Now and Microsoft PowerApps. In addition, you’ll look at responsive mobile/web development using React Native, Xamarin and similar frameworks.

We’re looking for people who really want to work in a global business. You’ll be passionate about writing code - whether formally, or in your spare time. It’s important that you can author and improve technical and systems documentation. To be successful, you must be committed and motivated to studying towards a qualification. You must also be able to work on your own initiative and as part of a team. This apprenticeship will be aligned to the following standard: Software developer / Institute for Apprenticeships and Technical Education for which the provider may be QA: Software Engineer Level 4 Apprenticeship | QA Apprenticeships however the provider may be subject to change.

Requirements To apply, you must be aged 18 or over at the start of the programme in September 2025.

If you’re studying A-levels or completing further education, you must be due to complete your qualification/s in 2025 (we’re unable to progress applications for students who will be part way through their studies when the programme starts).

You’ll also need to have: A Level (or equivalent) in either Computer Science, Information Technology (or similar), Maths or Physics at grade C or above

5 GCSE (or equivalent), including English, Maths and Science / Computer Science, at grade 4 or above

Demonstrable coding experience, which may be tested throughout the recruitment process

Applicants with a level 3 apprenticeship qualification will also be considered

Alternative qualifications with significant coding elements may be considered.

Qualifications should be checked to ensure the requisite points are met.

In addition, under the apprenticeship levy rules, the following applies to all apprentices:

Must be a citizen of an EEA/EU country (including the UK) and have lived in the EEA/EU for the last three years; OR if you are a non- EEA/EU citizen but have permission to live and work in the UK and have been ordinarily resident in the UK for the last three years.

Cannot already have a qualification at the same level or higher as the apprenticeship you are applying for.

Cannot be currently undertaking another professional qualification that is Government funded (e.g. another apprenticeship).

This programme is designed for school / college leavers and other individuals who do not have a degree. If you have a university degree, please apply to our student and graduate opportunities.

Location(s)

This role will be primarily based out of the following UK office: bp Sunbury - ICBT (International Centre for Business & Technology), Chertsey Road, Sunbury on Thames, Middlesex, TW16 7LN Start Date 8 September 2025

Other Information Please note the following when applying: You can only apply to one bp early careers opportunity globally per academic year – within this time, we will only process the first application you make. You will be withdrawn from any subsequent applications.

Assessment centres are a key part of the process and will be in person – bp will cover reasonable travel and accommodation costs, in line with the travel policy which will be shared with you. Please ensure you will be available to attend in person.

Accommodation – once confirmed, where you need or decide to move closer to your location, you are responsible for organising and funding this accommodation.

Adjustments We are keen to make our recruitment process accessible to all. If you require any adjustments/accommodations, to any stage of the recruitment process, please mention this in the allocated section on your initial application form. Someone will then be in touch to discuss or confirm the adjustments/accommodations as appropriate for you. Alternatively, if you would like to discuss adjustments before applying, please get in touch: T: +44 1635 584149 E: enquiry@bpgraduates.co.uk

Reward Starting salary: £22,100 Sign on Bonus: £3,000 (one off payment, subject to tax and national insurance) Wellbeing allowance: Claim up to £1,500 each calendar year (subject to tax and national insurance) for products and services that contribute to physical, mental, financial and social wellbeing Flexible benefits: In addition to your base salary, you’ll receive a flexible allowance (currently 20% of your base salary) that you can take as cash or use to buy a range of extra benefits, such as a pension, critical illness, dental care, personal accident and travel insurance, and our cycle to work scheme. Discretionary annual bonus scheme: Details of applicable bonus scheme and rules will be available on joining. Private medical insurance: We’ll pay for private healthcare, and you only pay an income tax charge. bp share plans: You can choose to take part in our share plan and buy bp shares every month.

