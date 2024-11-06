Project controls – degree apprenticeship – Teesside

The teams perform a wide range of activities, including estimating, planning, forecasting and cost control, across all stages of the project lifecycle to enable bp to design and deliver efficient and competitive projects
The bp projects organisation spends around $7 billion per year across a portfolio of 40 - 50 large-scale engineering and construction projects across the world. Being able to predictably execute and continuously improve performance is fundamental to having a sustainable, reliable, outstanding projects organisation.
If you enjoy working in a fast-moving environment within high performing teams delivering nationally and internationally significant projects, then a career in project controls may well be for you. Our project controls teams provide the information and detailed analysis that enables bp to design and deliver efficient and competitive projects. They perform a wide range of activities, including estimating, planning & scheduling, cost forecasting and control, across all stages of the project lifecycle. Project controls teams have a unique view across the whole of the project and support the project management team in all areas of key decision making.
Alongside your formal apprenticeship, you’ll also complete our Ignite training modules which will support you to build your interpersonal skills.
Throughout the programme you’ll have a dedicated support network to provide guidance on the programme and advice on career development. You’ll also be a key part of the bp early careers community, with events, socials and the opportunity to network with other early careers from across bp.
The project controls apprenticeship will lead to a Level 6 qualification and a BSc (Hons) Degree.
By joining our project controls community, our apprentices will develop their skills working in a ‘real-life’ role helping to ensure projects are delivered to target and providing data which helps project leaders to make critical, informed decisions.
You will join a real team, with support from a manager and colleagues, as well as full support from your apprenticeship training provider and the bp people & culture early careers programme team. You will receive regular structured feedback on your development, progress to date, and next steps. In addition, you’ll be guided at every step by an experienced mentor and buddy and have opportunities to get involved in many social activities, as well as initiatives supporting communities both within bp, and externally.
Beyond formal early career programmes, bp employees tend to move roles every two to four years (subject to performance and experience).
We are looking for people who are motivated to add value to projects through their own personal effectiveness — relationship building and communication skills will be key to success. You will need to have a keen eye for detail, and be solutions driven — holding yourself and others accountable for delivery. You will thrive working in a dynamic and diverse environment.
Secure numerical and analytical skills, and an understanding of how project controls contribute to the success of the overall bp agenda will be key to success in this role.
If you’re studying A-levels or completing further education, you must be due to complete your qualification/s in 2025 (we’re unable to progress applications for students who will be part way through their studies when the programme starts).
Qualifications should be checked to ensure the requisite points are met.
This programme is designed for school / college leavers and other individuals who do not have a degree. If you have a university degree, please apply to our student and graduate opportunities.
This role will initially be based at Teesside bp offices / sites with some travel required to contractors’ offices, bp Sunbury office and training provider (London) or other bp UK sites. Subsequent placements may be at other UK sites, your preference for location will be considered but cannot be guaranteed and gaining experience of contractor and construction sites will be key to developing the skills to become a qualified project controls practitioner.
There may be an option to relocate to an alternative location at a later date.
8 September 2025
Please note the following when applying:
We are keen to make our recruitment process accessible to all. If you require any adjustments/accommodations, to any stage of the recruitment process, please mention this in the allocated section on your initial application form. Someone will then be in touch to discuss or confirm the adjustments/accommodations as appropriate for you.
Alternatively, if you would like to discuss adjustments before applying, please get in touch:
T: +44 1635 584149
Starting salary: £24,100
Sign on Bonus: £3,000 (one off payment, subject to tax and national insurance)
Wellbeing allowance: Claim up to £1,500 each calendar year (subject to tax and national insurance) for products and services that contribute to physical, mental, financial and social wellbeing
Flexible benefits: In addition to your base salary, you’ll receive a flexible allowance (currently 20% of your base salary) that you can take as cash or use to buy a range of extra benefits, such as a pension, critical illness, dental care, personal accident and travel insurance, and our cycle to work scheme.
Discretionary annual bonus scheme: Details of applicable bonus scheme and rules will be available on joining.
Private medical insurance: We’ll pay for private healthcare, and you only pay an income tax charge.
bp share plans: You can choose to take part in our share plan and buy bp shares every month.
We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, colour, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with an accessibility need may request an adjustment/accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an adjustment/ accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us.
If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.