Project controls – degree apprenticeship – Teesside

Applications for this programme open on 6 November 2024.

About bp bp is a global company that offers a world of opportunities for professionals as well as those starting out in their career. We’re guided by our purpose and ambition to become a net zero company by 2050 or sooner, and help the world get there too. What does this mean for you? It means you can expect purposeful work, world-class training and the flexibility to realize your full potential. Not to mention the chance to join a company committed to delivering more sustainable energy for all. Ready to crack on? Your perfect job match awaits.

About project controls The bp projects organisation spends around $7 billion per year across a portfolio of 40 - 50 large-scale engineering and construction projects across the world. Being able to predictably execute and continuously improve performance is fundamental to having a sustainable, reliable, outstanding projects organisation. If you enjoy working in a fast-moving environment within high performing teams delivering nationally and internationally significant projects, then a career in project controls may well be for you. Our project controls teams provide the information and detailed analysis that enables bp to design and deliver efficient and competitive projects. They perform a wide range of activities, including estimating, planning & scheduling, cost forecasting and control, across all stages of the project lifecycle. Project controls teams have a unique view across the whole of the project and support the project management team in all areas of key decision making.

Early careers experience at bp Our degree apprenticeship programmes are 4 years long. During this time, you’ll work on different projects alongside learning day to day operations, to become a rounded professional. Alongside your formal apprenticeship, you’ll also complete our Ignite training modules which will support you to build your interpersonal skills. Throughout the programme you’ll have a dedicated support network to provide guidance on the programme and advice on career development. You’ll also be a key part of the bp early careers community, with events, socials and the opportunity to network with other early careers from across bp. The project controls apprenticeship will lead to a Level 6 qualification and a BSc (Hons) Degree.

Role and responsibilities By joining our project controls community, our apprentices will develop their skills working in a ‘real-life’ role helping to ensure projects are delivered to target and providing data which helps project leaders to make critical, informed decisions. Key activity in the role will include: Applying the tools, techniques, benchmarks, and measurements used to plan and lead major projects.

Developing the project controls strategy, plans and procedures, reflecting both bp and contractor roles and responsibilities.

Analysing and forecasting project data and information that drive project performance.

Building relationships both within bp and with our external partners, collaborating across functions, businesses and teams to deliver meaningful work.

Working closely with our major engineering and construction contractors to review and analyse their data including time spent on construction sites.

bp is proud to be part of Teesside's exciting future bp on Teesside

Net Zero Teeside Power

The Northern Endurance Partnership enabling Net Zero Teesside and the East Coast Cluster

Teesside's planned transformation into a low carbon energy powerhouse You will join a real team, with support from a manager and colleagues, as well as full support from your apprenticeship training provider and the bp people & culture early careers programme team. You will receive regular structured feedback on your development, progress to date, and next steps. In addition, you’ll be guided at every step by an experienced mentor and buddy and have opportunities to get involved in many social activities, as well as initiatives supporting communities both within bp, and externally. After qualifying: a rewarding career Beyond formal early career programmes, bp employees tend to move roles every two to four years (subject to performance and experience).

Requirements We are looking for people who are motivated to add value to projects through their own personal effectiveness — relationship building and communication skills will be key to success. You will need to have a keen eye for detail, and be solutions driven — holding yourself and others accountable for delivery. You will thrive working in a dynamic and diverse environment. Secure numerical and analytical skills, and an understanding of how project controls contribute to the success of the overall bp agenda will be key to success in this role. To apply, you must be aged 18 or over at the start of the programme in September 2025. If you’re studying A-levels or completing further education, you must be due to complete your qualification/s in 2025 (we’re unable to progress applications for students who will be part way through their studies when the programme starts). You’ll also need to have: A-levels (or equivalent) resulting in a minimum of 104 UCAS points, which must include at least one A level (or equivalent) in a STEM subject at grade C or above. Alternative subjects with significant data analytics content (such as psychology) will also be considered.

EAL Level 3 Extended Diploma in Engineering Technologies with additional units to a minimum of 104 UCAS points will also be accepted.

GCSE (or equivalent) grades A*-C or 9-4 in English and Maths.

Applicants with a level 3 apprenticeship qualification will also be considered. Qualifications should be checked to ensure the requisite points are met.

In addition, under the apprenticeship levy rules, the following applies to all apprentices: Must be a citizen of an EEA/EU country (including the UK) and have lived in the EEA/EU for the last three years; OR if you are a non- EEA/EU citizen but have permission to live and work in the UK and have been ordinarily resident in the UK for the last three years.

Cannot already have a qualification at the same level or higher as the apprenticeship you are applying for.

Cannot be currently undertaking another professional qualification that is Government funded (e.g. another apprenticeship).

This programme is designed for school / college leavers and other individuals who do not have a degree. If you have a university degree, please apply to our student and graduate opportunities.

Location(s)

This role will initially be based at Teesside bp offices / sites with some travel required to contractors’ offices, bp Sunbury office and training provider (London) or other bp UK sites. Subsequent placements may be at other UK sites, your preference for location will be considered but cannot be guaranteed and gaining experience of contractor and construction sites will be key to developing the skills to become a qualified project controls practitioner.

There may be an option to relocate to an alternative location at a later date. Start Date 8 September 2025

Other Information Please note the following when applying: You can only apply to one bp early careers opportunity globally per academic year – within this time, we will only process the first application you make. You will be withdrawn from any subsequent applications.

Assessment centres are a key part of the process and will be in person – bp will cover reasonable travel and accommodation costs, in line with the travel policy which will be shared with you. Please ensure you will be available to attend in person.

Accommodation – once confirmed, where you need or decide to move closer to your location, you are responsible for organising and funding this accommodation.

Adjustments We are keen to make our recruitment process accessible to all. If you require any adjustments/accommodations, to any stage of the recruitment process, please mention this in the allocated section on your initial application form. Someone will then be in touch to discuss or confirm the adjustments/accommodations as appropriate for you. Alternatively, if you would like to discuss adjustments before applying, please get in touch: T: +44 1635 584149 E: enquiry@bpgraduates.co.uk

Reward Starting salary: £24,100 Sign on Bonus: £3,000 (one off payment, subject to tax and national insurance) Wellbeing allowance: Claim up to £1,500 each calendar year (subject to tax and national insurance) for products and services that contribute to physical, mental, financial and social wellbeing Flexible benefits: In addition to your base salary, you’ll receive a flexible allowance (currently 20% of your base salary) that you can take as cash or use to buy a range of extra benefits, such as a pension, critical illness, dental care, personal accident and travel insurance, and our cycle to work scheme. Discretionary annual bonus scheme: Details of applicable bonus scheme and rules will be available on joining. Private medical insurance: We’ll pay for private healthcare, and you only pay an income tax charge. bp share plans: You can choose to take part in our share plan and buy bp shares every month.

