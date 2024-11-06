Aviation – commercial – degree apprenticeship – Sunbury

Applications for this programme open on 6 November 2024.

About bp bp is a global company that offers a world of opportunities for professionals as well as those starting out in their career. We’re guided by our purpose and ambition to become a net zero company by 2050 or sooner, and help the world get there too. What does this mean for you? It means you can expect purposeful work, world-class training and the flexibility to realize your full potential. Not to mention the chance to join a company committed to delivering more sustainable energy for all. Ready to crack on? Your perfect job match awaits.

About Air bp Air bp’s vision is to be the fuel and services partner of choice for our aviation customers. We are on a journey to transform our business to become more customer centric, higher performing, and to play a key role in bp's net zero ambition. The Marketing, Sustainability and Strategy team (MSS) are a dedicated team helping to build high value strategies and offers that deliver on these aspirations. The successful apprentice will join our digital team within MSS. Digital excellence is vital to our success, keeping Air bp competitive through efficiency, and leveraging digital capabilities to drive differentiation and advantage in the market.



Early careers experience at bp This degree apprenticeship programme is 4 years long. During this time, you’ll work on different projects alongside learning day to day operations, to become a rounded professional. Alongside your formal apprenticeship, you’ll also complete our Ignite training modules which will support you to build your interpersonal skills. Throughout the programme you’ll have a dedicated support network to provide guidance on the programme and advice on career development. You’ll also be a key part of the bp early careers community, with events, socials and the opportunity to network with other early careers from across bp. This apprenticeship will lead to a Level 6 qualification and a BSc (Hons) Degree, aligned to the following standard: Chartered manager (degree) / Institute for Apprenticeships and Technical Education, for which the provider may be Corndel College: The Corndel College London Chartered Manager Degree Apprenticeship - Corndel, however the provider may be subject to change.



Role and responsibilities Join our MSS apprenticeship to: Gain an understanding of bp and the key role of Air bp within this

Experience working as part of a global team• Build extensive hands-on experience of digital transformation working across the full lifecycle from strategy to implementation

Acquire specific project management, commercial and technical skills

Develop customer facing experience

Complete a fully funded Business Management degree alongside your role at bp. You’ll have the opportunity to take everything you learn from your studies and apply it directly to the business Responsibilities will include: Support digital strategy : perform market and user research and assist in defining digital strategy and roadmaps

: perform market and user research and assist in defining digital strategy and roadmaps Data analysis : help collect and analyse data to provide business insights e.g. gathering customer feedback and evaluating performance of our digital offers

: help collect and analyse data to provide business insights e.g. gathering customer feedback and evaluating performance of our digital offers Process improvement : research and deliver digital optimisations for business workflows

: research and deliver digital optimisations for business workflows Customer experience : help improve digital user experiences

: help improve digital user experiences Portfolio management : assist in tracking digital projects, generating reports, managing risk, and supporting resource allocation

: assist in tracking digital projects, generating reports, managing risk, and supporting resource allocation Digital projects : actively manage digital initiatives and activities on the roadmap

: actively manage digital initiatives and activities on the roadmap Content management : help manage digital content and communication channels

: help manage digital content and communication channels Cybersecurity : support compliance with cybersecurity practices

: support compliance with cybersecurity practices Technology research: explore emerging technology for business opportunities What to expect: The programme will focus on 3 main areas blending both macro and micro aspects of the role: Digital strategy and roadmap: emphasis is on understanding the bp business, Air bp’s position within this, our business strategy, and measures of success. It will support the apprentice learning about our customers, user communities, and other key stakeholders and help build a deep appreciation of our business processes and how digital transformation can improve outcomes. Lastly it will help develop skills in how we communicate and seek support for our digital vision. Digital portfolio management: digital demand is widespread and constant across the business, but the available resources (such as budget, time, and talent) are limited. This creates a challenge in prioritising projects and initiatives, requiring efficient allocation and often difficult decisions. This phase will help build an understanding of how we measure value and prioritise to deliver the best overall outcomes for the business in any given cycle. This phase will also consider the risks and dependencies involved in digital transformation, and the importance of close collaborations to ensure success. Digital delivery: This phase focuses on the execution. It will build up the skills and capabilities needed to deliver successfully and provide hands on experience through project delivery e.g. Soft skills such as critical thinking, problem solving, customer-centricity, attention to detail, time management, and communication skills.

Hard skills such as business acumen, project and change management, data analytics, and skills in specific digital solutions. Note: we partner with technology teams to build and implement digital solutions – this apprenticeship is not a technical role.

Requirements To apply, you must be aged 18 or over at the start of the programme in September 2025.

If you’re studying A-levels or completing further education, you must be due to complete your qualification/s in 2025 (we’re unable to progress applications for students who will be part way through their studies when the programme starts). You’ll also need to have: A-levels (or equivalent) resulting in a minimum of 104 UCAS points

GCSE (or equivalent) grades A*-C or 9-4 in English and Maths

Applicants with a level 3 apprenticeship qualification will also be considered

Qualifications should be checked to ensure the requisite points are met.



In addition, under the apprenticeship levy rules, the following applies to all apprentices: Must be a citizen of an EEA/EU country (including the UK) and have lived in the EEA/EU for the last three years; OR if you are a non- EEA/EU citizen but have permission to live and work in the UK and have been ordinarily resident in the UK for the last three years.

Cannot already have a qualification at the same level or higher as the apprenticeship you are applying for.

Cannot be currently undertaking another professional qualification that is Government funded (e.g. another apprenticeship).

This programme is designed for school / college leavers and other individuals who do not have a degree. If you have a university degree, please apply to our student and graduate opportunities.

Location(s)

This role will initially be based at the following UK office: bp Sunbury - ICBT (International Centre for Business & Technology), Chertsey Road, Sunbury on Thames, Middlesex, TW16 7LN

Start Date 8 September 2025

Other Information Please note the following when applying: You can only apply to one bp early careers opportunity globally per academic year – within this time, we will only process the first application you make. You will be withdrawn from any subsequent applications.

Assessment centres are a key part of the process and will be in person – bp will cover reasonable travel and accommodation costs, in line with the travel policy which will be shared with you. Please ensure you will be available to attend in person.

Accommodation – once confirmed, where you need or decide to move closer to your location, you are responsible for organising and funding this accommodation.

Adjustments We are keen to make our recruitment process accessible to all. If you require any adjustments/accommodations, to any stage of the recruitment process, please mention this in the allocated section on your initial application form. Someone will then be in touch to discuss or confirm the adjustments/accommodations as appropriate for you. Alternatively, if you would like to discuss adjustments before applying, please get in touch: T: +44 1635 584149 E: enquiry@bpgraduates.co.uk

Reward Starting salary: £24,100 Sign on Bonus: £3,000 (one off payment, subject to tax and national insurance) Wellbeing allowance: Claim up to £1,500 each calendar year (subject to tax and national insurance) for products and services that contribute to physical, mental, financial and social wellbeing Flexible benefits: In addition to your base salary, you’ll receive a flexible allowance (currently 20% of your base salary) that you can take as cash or use to buy a range of extra benefits, such as a pension, critical illness, dental care, personal accident and travel insurance, and our cycle to work scheme. Discretionary annual bonus scheme: Details of applicable bonus scheme and rules will be available on joining. Private medical insurance: We’ll pay for private healthcare, and you only pay an income tax charge. bp share plans: You can choose to take part in our share plan and buy bp shares every month.

