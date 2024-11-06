Aviation – commercial – degree apprenticeship – Sunbury

Digital excellence is vital to our success, keeping Air bp competitive through efficiency, and leveraging digital capabilities to drive differentiation and advantage in the market
bp is a global company that offers a world of opportunities for professionals as well as those starting out in their career. We’re guided by our purpose and ambition to become a net zero company by 2050 or sooner, and help the world get there too.
What does this mean for you? It means you can expect purposeful work, world-class training and the flexibility to realize your full potential. Not to mention the chance to join a company committed to delivering more sustainable energy for all. Ready to crack on? Your perfect job match awaits.
Air bp’s vision is to be the fuel and services partner of choice for our aviation customers. We are on a journey to transform our business to become more customer centric, higher performing, and to play a key role in bp's net zero ambition. The Marketing, Sustainability and Strategy team (MSS) are a dedicated team helping to build high value strategies and offers that deliver on these aspirations. The successful apprentice will join our digital team within MSS. Digital excellence is vital to our success, keeping Air bp competitive through efficiency, and leveraging digital capabilities to drive differentiation and advantage in the market.
Alongside your formal apprenticeship, you’ll also complete our Ignite training modules which will support you to build your interpersonal skills.
Throughout the programme you’ll have a dedicated support network to provide guidance on the programme and advice on career development. You’ll also be a key part of the bp early careers community, with events, socials and the opportunity to network with other early careers from across bp.
This apprenticeship will lead to a Level 6 qualification and a BSc (Hons) Degree, aligned to the following standard: Chartered manager (degree) / Institute for Apprenticeships and Technical Education, for which the provider may be Corndel College: The Corndel College London Chartered Manager Degree Apprenticeship - Corndel, however the provider may be subject to change.
The programme will focus on 3 main areas blending both macro and micro aspects of the role:
To apply, you must be aged 18 or over at the start of the programme in September 2025.
If you’re studying A-levels or completing further education, you must be due to complete your qualification/s in 2025 (we’re unable to progress applications for students who will be part way through their studies when the programme starts).
Qualifications should be checked to ensure the requisite points are met.
This programme is designed for school / college leavers and other individuals who do not have a degree. If you have a university degree, please apply to our student and graduate opportunities.
bp Sunbury - ICBT (International Centre for Business & Technology), Chertsey Road, Sunbury on Thames, Middlesex, TW16 7LN
8 September 2025
Please note the following when applying:
We are keen to make our recruitment process accessible to all. If you require any adjustments/accommodations, to any stage of the recruitment process, please mention this in the allocated section on your initial application form. Someone will then be in touch to discuss or confirm the adjustments/accommodations as appropriate for you.
Alternatively, if you would like to discuss adjustments before applying, please get in touch:
T: +44 1635 584149
Starting salary: £24,100
Sign on Bonus: £3,000 (one off payment, subject to tax and national insurance)
Wellbeing allowance: Claim up to £1,500 each calendar year (subject to tax and national insurance) for products and services that contribute to physical, mental, financial and social wellbeing
Flexible benefits: In addition to your base salary, you’ll receive a flexible allowance (currently 20% of your base salary) that you can take as cash or use to buy a range of extra benefits, such as a pension, critical illness, dental care, personal accident and travel insurance, and our cycle to work scheme.
Discretionary annual bonus scheme: Details of applicable bonus scheme and rules will be available on joining.
Private medical insurance: We’ll pay for private healthcare, and you only pay an income tax charge.
bp share plans: You can choose to take part in our share plan and buy bp shares every month.
We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, colour, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with an accessibility need may request an adjustment/accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an adjustment/ accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us.
T: +44 1635 584149
If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.