Commercial data analyst – higher L4 apprenticeship – Milton Keynes

You'll gain insights into strategic partnerships and have the chance to visit some bp owned sites, providing you with valuable first-hand experience of the supply chain
bp is a global company that offers a world of opportunities for professionals as well as those starting out in their career. We’re guided by our purpose and ambition to become a net zero company by 2050 or sooner, and help the world get there too.
What does this mean for you? It means you can expect purposeful work, world-class training and the flexibility to realize your full potential. Not to mention the chance to join a company committed to delivering more sustainable energy for all. Ready to crack on? Your perfect job match awaits.
In customers & products (C&P), we’re a set of global and regional businesses serving millions of diverse customers every day.
We power our customers’ journeys whether they need fuel or a charge for the road, lubricants products to keep engines moving or a convenient coffee and snack to recharge themselves.
Beyond the consumer, we provide innovative products and services for a broad range of businesses – from airlines to delivery fleets, car manufacturers to independent workshops.
Across our customer-facing businesses, we are committed to safe and reliable operations as our first priority.
In mobility & convenience, our 20,500 branded retail sites worldwide are a familiar sight at the roadside. We offer high-quality fuels at the pump and in some countries, fast electric vehicle chargers on our forecourts.
Inside our convenience stores, we offer hot drinks and snacks in our wildbean cafes, while also providing food for later, with retail partners such as M&S in the UK or REWE-to-go in Germany.
Alongside your formal apprenticeship, you’ll also complete our Ignite training modules which will support you to build your interpersonal skills.
Throughout the program you’ll have a dedicated support network to provide mentorship on the program and advice on career development. You’ll also be a key part of the bp early career's community, with events, socials and the opportunity to network with other early careers from across bp.
This apprenticeship will lead to a Level 4 Data Analyst qualification, aligned to the following standard:
Data analyst / Institute for Apprenticeships and Technical Education for which the provider may be Corndel College: The Imperial College and Corndel Data Analyst Programme (Level 4) - Corndel however the provider may be subject to change.
As an apprentice you will contribute to developing bp’s convenience retail e-commerce strategy and managing the daily trading relationships with home delivery companies like Deliveroo and Uber Eats.
Additionally, you will be involved in purchasing, ranging, and ongoing category management (including pricing and promotions) of branded goods for resale in the company-owned estate.
Key responsibilities for this role are driving category sales, optimising and growing margins, and improving central income (CI) through building and maintaining a focus on excellent customer relationships.
What are we looking for from you? To be successful in this role, you will need strong administration skills, an ability to work with colleagues as part of a wider team, good numeracy skills and a good commercial understanding.
After gaining experience with the branded buying, food service, partnership management, and offer development & sustainability teams, you will rotate to the home delivery team for the remainder of the apprenticeship, where you will provide data analysis across trading teams to improve customer experience through our range, pricing, and promotion. You will contribute to bp’s convenience retail e-commerce strategy through reviews and data analysis, whilst also supporting the day-to-day trading relationship with home delivery companies like Deliveroo and Uber Eats.
With the support of your manager, colleagues, apprenticeship training provider, and the bp early careers programme team, you'll thrive!
Expect regular, structured feedback on your development and progress, ensuring you're always on the right track. You'll be guided every step of the way by an experienced mentor and buddy. Plus, you'll have plenty of opportunities to participate in engaging social activities and impactful community initiatives.
If you’re studying A-levels or completing further education, you must be due to complete your qualification/s in 2025 (we’re unable to progress applications for students who will be part way through their studies when the programme starts).
This programme is designed for school / college leavers and other individuals who do not have a degree. If you have a university degree, please apply to our student and graduate opportunities.
Witan Gate House, 500-600 Witan Gate, Milton Keynes, Buckinghamshire, MK9 1ES
8 September 2025
Please note the following when applying:
We are keen to make our recruitment process accessible to all. If you require any adjustments/accommodations, to any stage of the recruitment process, please mention this in the allocated section on your initial application form. Someone will then be in touch to discuss or confirm the adjustments/accommodations as appropriate for you.
Alternatively, if you would like to discuss adjustments before applying, please get in touch:
T: +44 1635 584149
Starting salary: £22,100
Sign on Bonus: £3,000 (one off payment, subject to tax and national insurance)
Wellbeing allowance: Claim up to £1,500 each calendar year (subject to tax and national insurance) for products and services that contribute to physical, mental, financial and social wellbeing
Flexible benefits: In addition to your base salary, you’ll receive a flexible allowance (currently 20% of your base salary) that you can take as cash or use to buy a range of extra benefits, such as a pension, critical illness, dental care, personal accident and travel insurance, and our cycle to work scheme.
Discretionary annual bonus scheme: Details of applicable bonus scheme and rules will be available on joining.
Private medical insurance: We’ll pay for private healthcare, and you only pay an income tax charge.
bp share plans: You can choose to take part in our share plan and buy bp shares every month.
We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, colour, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with an accessibility need may request an adjustment/accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an adjustment/ accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us.
T: +44 1635 584149
If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.