Commercial data analyst – higher L4 apprenticeship – Milton Keynes

About bp bp is a global company that offers a world of opportunities for professionals as well as those starting out in their career. We’re guided by our purpose and ambition to become a net zero company by 2050 or sooner, and help the world get there too. What does this mean for you? It means you can expect purposeful work, world-class training and the flexibility to realize your full potential. Not to mention the chance to join a company committed to delivering more sustainable energy for all. Ready to crack on? Your perfect job match awaits.



About customers & products (C&P) In customers & products (C&P), we’re a set of global and regional businesses serving millions of diverse customers every day. We power our customers’ journeys whether they need fuel or a charge for the road, lubricants products to keep engines moving or a convenient coffee and snack to recharge themselves. Beyond the consumer, we provide innovative products and services for a broad range of businesses – from airlines to delivery fleets, car manufacturers to independent workshops.

Across our customer-facing businesses, we are committed to safe and reliable operations as our first priority.



About mobility & convenience (M&C) In mobility & convenience, our 20,500 branded retail sites worldwide are a familiar sight at the roadside. We offer high-quality fuels at the pump and in some countries, fast electric vehicle chargers on our forecourts.

Inside our convenience stores, we offer hot drinks and snacks in our wildbean cafes, while also providing food for later, with retail partners such as M&S in the UK or REWE-to-go in Germany.

Early careers experience at bp This apprenticeship is 2 years long, and offers you the opportunity to acquire in-depth knowledge and experience within the retail commercial team based in Milton Keynes. You'll gain insights into strategic partnerships and have the chance to visit some bp owned sites, providing you with valuable first-hand experience of the supply chain. Alongside your formal apprenticeship, you’ll also complete our Ignite training modules which will support you to build your interpersonal skills. Throughout the program you’ll have a dedicated support network to provide mentorship on the program and advice on career development. You’ll also be a key part of the bp early career's community, with events, socials and the opportunity to network with other early careers from across bp. This apprenticeship will lead to a Level 4 Data Analyst qualification, aligned to the following standard: Data analyst / Institute for Apprenticeships and Technical Education for which the provider may be Corndel College: The Imperial College and Corndel Data Analyst Programme (Level 4) - Corndel however the provider may be subject to change.

Role and responsibilities As an apprentice you will contribute to developing bp’s convenience retail e-commerce strategy and managing the daily trading relationships with home delivery companies like Deliveroo and Uber Eats. Additionally, you will be involved in purchasing, ranging, and ongoing category management (including pricing and promotions) of branded goods for resale in the company-owned estate. Key responsibilities for this role are driving category sales, optimising and growing margins, and improving central income (CI) through building and maintaining a focus on excellent customer relationships. What are we looking for from you? To be successful in this role, you will need strong administration skills, an ability to work with colleagues as part of a wider team, good numeracy skills and a good commercial understanding. During the first 6 months of your apprenticeship, your responsibilities will include: Maintaining the central SAP system by: Resolving store scanning issues via the Shops & Valeting Helpdesk Assisting the trading team with buying administration and site communications

Managing and implementing all promotional activities in SAP

Executing daily retail price and cost changes, including setting up new lines within defined processes

Providing administrative support to the trading team, ensuring accurate data entry into SAP

Managing daily error resolutions in SAP

Ensuring timely raising and payment of supplier invoices After gaining experience with the branded buying, food service, partnership management, and offer development & sustainability teams, you will rotate to the home delivery team for the remainder of the apprenticeship, where you will provide data analysis across trading teams to improve customer experience through our range, pricing, and promotion. You will contribute to bp’s convenience retail e-commerce strategy through reviews and data analysis, whilst also supporting the day-to-day trading relationship with home delivery companies like Deliveroo and Uber Eats.

In the home delivery team you will: Assist the omni-channel manager with key strategic partnerships

Support the growth and performance of our online shop, ensuring customer-led decisions

Analyse key data sets to assess the competitiveness of our offerings

Act as the food home delivery market champion within bp, sharing insights and opportunities, and working with the trading team to implement unique promotions for the home delivery platform

Optimise performance (sales, margin, central income, and customer satisfaction) and ensure cohesive category and brand offerings

Collaborate with trading support functions, including offer and format, supply chain, pricing, and product, to drive efficiencies and profitability

Drive category sales, optimise margins, and increase central income through strong customer-focused relationships



With the support of your manager, colleagues, apprenticeship training provider, and the bp early careers programme team, you'll thrive! Expect regular, structured feedback on your development and progress, ensuring you're always on the right track. You'll be guided every step of the way by an experienced mentor and buddy. Plus, you'll have plenty of opportunities to participate in engaging social activities and impactful community initiatives.

Requirements To apply, you must be aged 18 or over at the start of the programme in September 2025.

If you’re studying A-levels or completing further education, you must be due to complete your qualification/s in 2025 (we’re unable to progress applications for students who will be part way through their studies when the programme starts).

You’ll also need to have: GCSE (or equivalent) grades A*-C or 9-4 in English and Maths Applicants with a level 3 apprenticeship qualification will also be considered

In addition, under the apprenticeship levy rules, the following applies to all apprentices: Must be a citizen of an EEA/EU country (including the UK) and have lived in the EEA/EU for the last three years; OR if you are a non- EEA/EU citizen but have permission to live and work in the UK and have been ordinarily resident in the UK for the last three years​. Cannot already have a qualification at the same level or higher as the apprenticeship you are applying for​.

Cannot be currently undertaking another professional qualification that is Government funded (e.g. another apprenticeship). This programme is designed for school / college leavers and other individuals who do not have a degree. If you have a university degree, please apply to our student and graduate opportunities.

Location(s)

This role will be primarily based out of the following UK office: Witan Gate House, 500-600 Witan Gate, Milton Keynes, Buckinghamshire, MK9 1ES Start Date 8 September 2025

Other Information Please note the following when applying: You can only apply to one bp early careers opportunity globally per academic year – within this time, we will only process the first application you make. You will be withdrawn from any subsequent applications.

Assessment centres are a key part of the process and will be in person – bp will cover reasonable travel and accommodation costs, in line with the travel policy which will be shared with you. Please ensure you will be available to attend in person.

Accommodation – once confirmed, where you need or decide to move closer to your location, you are responsible for organising and funding this accommodation.

Adjustments We are keen to make our recruitment process accessible to all. If you require any adjustments/accommodations, to any stage of the recruitment process, please mention this in the allocated section on your initial application form. Someone will then be in touch to discuss or confirm the adjustments/accommodations as appropriate for you. Alternatively, if you would like to discuss adjustments before applying, please get in touch: T: +44 1635 584149 E: enquiry@bpgraduates.co.uk

Reward Starting salary: £22,100 Sign on Bonus: £3,000 (one off payment, subject to tax and national insurance) Wellbeing allowance: Claim up to £1,500 each calendar year (subject to tax and national insurance) for products and services that contribute to physical, mental, financial and social wellbeing Flexible benefits: In addition to your base salary, you’ll receive a flexible allowance (currently 20% of your base salary) that you can take as cash or use to buy a range of extra benefits, such as a pension, critical illness, dental care, personal accident and travel insurance, and our cycle to work scheme. Discretionary annual bonus scheme: Details of applicable bonus scheme and rules will be available on joining. Private medical insurance: We’ll pay for private healthcare, and you only pay an income tax charge. bp share plans: You can choose to take part in our share plan and buy bp shares every month.

