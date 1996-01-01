As a global energy business, we lead the world in powering a cleaner, more sustainable future. And as our business is so diverse, so are the types of people we employ: from engineers and geologists out in the field, to IT professionals, research scientists, financial traders and retail workers. Because of this, our teams come from all kinds of different cultures and backgrounds – so a career in human resources as a people & culture advisor is always going to be exciting, challenging and full of incredible opportunities.

Study for a business management degree during your P&C apprenticeship To excel as a P&C professional, you need to understand business strategy, how the business works and how to get the best out of people to support business goals.

That’s why, on our P&C degree apprenticeship, we’ll pay for your business management degree. You’ll have the opportunity to take everything you learn from your studies and apply it directly to the business, which will help you develop your career as a P&C professional in a world-leading multi-national organization. Join our P&C degree apprenticeship to: Gain experience of every part of our global organization in a structured four-year programme

Study towards a business management degree

Enjoy exciting long-term career options and development with a future-thinking world leader

Earn while you learn, with a competitive starting salary



The experience

A mixture of on-the-job experience and classroom learning On our P&C degree apprenticeship you’ll enjoy plenty of on-the-job experience, with 20% of your time dedicated to formal learning. This will include core degree activity, as well as access to our own internal P&C learning and development, to help you develop technical, business and behavioural competencies.

You’ll have full support from your apprenticeship training provider and the bp people & culture early career programme team – as well as regular structured feedback on your development, progress to date, and next steps. In addition, you’ll be guided at every step by an experienced mentor and buddy. The degree apprenticeship programme is based at our International Centre for Business and Technology (ICBT) in Sunbury-on-Thames. From time to time you may also be required to travel to our central London offices.

