Digital product management – higher L4 apprenticeship – Sunbury

Applications for this programme open on 6 November 2024.

About bp bp is a global company that offers a world of opportunities for professionals as well as those starting out in their career. We’re guided by our purpose and ambition to become a net zero company by 2050 or sooner, and help the world get there too. What does this mean for you? It means you can expect purposeful work, world-class training and the flexibility to realize your full potential. Not to mention the chance to join a company committed to delivering more sustainable energy for all. Ready to crack on? Your perfect job match awaits.

About digital Our purpose is reimagining energy for people and our planet. We want to be an energy company with purpose; one that is trusted by society, valued by shareholders, and motivating for everyone who works at bp. We’re building an IT organization that can drive our business ambitions, by being first into markets and delivering efficiencies through automation, machine learning and artificial intelligence. We are building a culture of success and providing our IT professionals the opportunities to grow and embrace the technologies to deliver our ambitions. In digital product management, the role is to drive and manage digital products through the complete product lifecycle. Digital products are typically systems, services, apps, websites, software in a digital environment, starting from inception of the product, through to prototyping and gaining customer or user feedback. Digital capability underpins all that we do. It enables our business aspirations and helps turn our net zero ambitions into a reality. As an apprentice, you will help shape the future of bp.



Early careers experience at bp This apprenticeship programme is 2 years long. During this time, you’ll work on different projects alongside learning day to day operations, to become a rounded professional. Alongside your formal apprenticeship, you’ll also complete our Ignite training modules which will support you to build your interpersonal skills. Throughout the program you’ll have a dedicated support network to provide guidance on the program and advice on career development. You’ll also be a key part of the bp early careers community, with events, socials and the opportunity to network with other early careers from across bp.

Role and responsibilities As part of our team, you will be encouraged to gain a holistic understanding of the tech, the data, the users, and the commercial value of the products you work on. You will continually gain user feedback on the digital product to maintain and make enhancements and improvements. You will be the voice of the customer, interpreting the need behind the request and prioritizing any changes needing to be made. You will interact with a wide range of people both internal and external stakeholders of their digital delivery team and bp. These include members of your multi-disciplinary digital delivery team (software engineers, architects, testers, and designers), customers or users, subject matter experts from the relevant area of bp’s business, financial performance advisors, members of the digital core community for enterprise platform expertise, other members of the digital product community including peers, leaders and any collaborators interested in or with influence over their digital product. As you grow in role, you may oversee the entire lifecycle of one or more digital products. Your core responsibilities could include prioritizing changes driven by user needs, regulatory requirements, safety considerations, and commercial goals. You will be supported by senior product colleagues to ensure budgets, key decisions and strategic direction are effectively managed. As part of the role, you may be required to: Engage teams and collaborators to develop a compelling vision and strategy for your product and communicate these over the short and long-term.

Prioritise the delivery of value delivered through digital products or services to users whilst balancing competing priorities and constraints.

Represent users throughout the product lifecycle phases (voice of the customer).

Develop and prioritize the product backlog, creating user stories and making decisions based on evidence.

Engage with a variety of internal and external customers, flexing your style as appropriate.

Develop an expert understanding of the users’ needs and champion these in the delivery of your product.

Engage with users and customers through a range of channels to encourage and measure take-up and use of your product.

Set measurable goals for your product and report against these to demonstrate progress against benefits.

Support the vision, roadmaps, and delivery of other products in your area of work.

Play an active role in product manager communities, sharing your learning and celebrating progress made by other people and teams.

Seek out appropriate feedback and use it to drive future improvements.

Seek out and use best available data to make decisions.

Work with and alongside all members of a multi-disciplinary team to get the best outcomes.

Actively contribute to building a cohesive team culture that promotes innovation, accountability, and mutual respect.

This apprenticeship will be aligned to the following standard: Digital product manager / Institute for Apprenticeships and Technical Education for which the provider may be QA: Digital Product Manager Level 4 | QA however the provider may be subject to change.

Requirements To apply, you must be aged 18 or over at the start of the programme in September 2025.

If you’re studying A-levels or completing further education, you must be due to complete your qualification/s in 2025 (we’re unable to progress applications for students who will be part way through their studies when the programme starts).

You’ll also need to have: A Levels (or equivalent) to 96 UCAS points

GCSE (or equivalent), English and Maths at grade 4 or above

Applicants with a level 3 apprenticeship qualification will also be considered.

Qualifications should be checked to ensure the requisite points are met.

In addition, under the apprenticeship levy rules, the following applies to all apprentices:

Must be a citizen of an EEA/EU country (including the UK) and have lived in the EEA/EU for the last three years; OR if you are a non- EEA/EU citizen but have permission to live and work in the UK and have been ordinarily resident in the UK for the last three years.

Cannot already have a qualification at the same level or higher as the apprenticeship you are applying for.

Cannot be currently undertaking another professional qualification that is Government funded (e.g. another apprenticeship).

This programme is designed for school / college leavers and other individuals who do not have a degree. If you have a university degree, please apply to our student and graduate opportunities.

Location(s)

This role will be primarily based out of the following UK office: bp Sunbury - ICBT (International Centre for Business & Technology), Chertsey Road, Sunbury on Thames, Middlesex, TW16 7LN Start Date 8 September 2025

Other Information Please note the following when applying: You can only apply to one bp early careers opportunity globally per academic year – within this time, we will only process the first application you make. You will be withdrawn from any subsequent applications.

Assessment centres are a key part of the process and will be in person – bp will cover reasonable travel and accommodation costs, in line with the travel policy which will be shared with you. Please ensure you will be available to attend in person.

Accommodation – once confirmed, where you need or decide to move closer to your location, you are responsible for organising and funding this accommodation.

Adjustments We are keen to make our recruitment process accessible to all. If you require any adjustments/accommodations, to any stage of the recruitment process, please mention this in the allocated section on your initial application form. Someone will then be in touch to discuss or confirm the adjustments/accommodations as appropriate for you. Alternatively, if you would like to discuss adjustments before applying, please get in touch: T: +44 1635 584149 E: enquiry@bpgraduates.co.uk

Reward Starting salary: £22,100 Sign on Bonus: £3,000 (one off payment, subject to tax and national insurance) Wellbeing allowance: Claim up to £1,500 each calendar year (subject to tax and national insurance) for products and services that contribute to physical, mental, financial and social wellbeing Flexible benefits: In addition to your base salary, you’ll receive a flexible allowance (currently 20% of your base salary) that you can take as cash or use to buy a range of extra benefits, such as a pension, critical illness, dental care, personal accident and travel insurance, and our cycle to work scheme. Discretionary annual bonus scheme: Details of applicable bonus scheme and rules will be available on joining. Private medical insurance: We’ll pay for private healthcare, and you only pay an income tax charge. bp share plans: You can choose to take part in our share plan and buy bp shares every month.

