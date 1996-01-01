Site traffic information and cookies

Discovery weeks

Get your own perspective of bp by gaining real-world skills at our discovery weeks
Young woman in conversation with colleagues
Digital and technology discovery week

We’re an innovation and technology company at heart. We harness the power of digital to revolutionize the way we deliver heat, light and mobility to the world. 

 

Open to undergraduates from computer science, electronic engineering, mathematics, data science, physics and equivalent courses, you’ll hear from digital & technology leaders and explore an area of your choice. During this paid programme you’ll discover the culture of bp and our diverse range of roles in this space. 

 

You will also have the opportunity to hear from our graduates about their roles and participate in workshops to help you improve your skills. 

 

Participation offers a fast-track to technical interview for any of our internship opportunities the following year (eligibility criteria will apply). 

 

You can apply for one of our Discovery weeks, but not all. So please think carefully about which programme suits you best before applying.

 

 

Apply now
Female discovery week
Young woman smiling holding laptop

Diversity and inclusion is the key to success at bp - and this paid programme is just one of the ways we're addressing our gender diversity balance.

 

Open to female undergraduates from any discipline, you'll spend time networking and hearing from female leaders.

 

You'll also discover the culture of bp, our diverse range of roles and explore an area of your choice.


You will also get an opportunity to hear from our graduates about their roles and participate in workshops to help you improve your skills.

 

Participation offers a fast-track to technical interview for any of our internship opportunities the following year (eligibility criteria will apply).


You can apply for one of our Discovery weeks, but not all. So please think carefully about which programme suits you best before applying.

 

 

Applications for this programme have now closed.

Future black leaders with Tim Campbell

Open to first year students (or 2nd year if studying a four-year course)

Man wearing pink shirt working on a laptop

Join us and the brilliant entrepreneur Tim Campbell for professional skills workshops, networking and learning from a variety of leaders from across our business. By the end of the week, you’ll have a sense of how we work and the global challenges we’re finding answers to. You'll also discover the culture of bp, our diverse range of roles and explore an area of your choice.

 

You will also get an opportunity to hear from our graduates about their roles and participate in workshops to help you improve your skills. Participation offers a fast-track to technical interview for any of our internship opportunities the following year (eligibility criteria will apply).


You can apply for one of our Discovery weeks, but not all. So please think carefully about which programme suits you best before applying.

 

 

Applications for this programme have now closed.

