Discovery weeks

Open to undergraduates from computer science, electronic engineering, mathematics, data science, physics and equivalent courses, you’ll hear from digital & technology leaders and explore an area of your choice. During this paid programme you’ll discover the culture of bp and our diverse range of roles in this space.
You will also have the opportunity to hear from our graduates about their roles and participate in workshops to help you improve your skills.
Participation offers a fast-track to technical interview for any of our internship opportunities the following year (eligibility criteria will apply).
Diversity and inclusion is the key to success at bp - and this paid programme is just one of the ways we're addressing our gender diversity balance.
Open to female undergraduates from any discipline, you'll spend time networking and hearing from female leaders.
You'll also discover the culture of bp, our diverse range of roles and explore an area of your choice.
Join us and the brilliant entrepreneur Tim Campbell for professional skills workshops, networking and learning from a variety of leaders from across our business. By the end of the week, you’ll have a sense of how we work and the global challenges we’re finding answers to. You'll also discover the culture of bp, our diverse range of roles and explore an area of your choice.
You will also get an opportunity to hear from our graduates about their roles and participate in workshops to help you improve your skills. Participation offers a fast-track to technical interview for any of our internship opportunities the following year (eligibility criteria will apply).