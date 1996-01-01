We’re an innovation and technology company at heart. We harness the power of digital to revolutionize the way we deliver heat, light and mobility to the world.

Open to undergraduates from computer science, electronic engineering, mathematics, data science, physics and equivalent courses, you’ll hear from digital & technology leaders and explore an area of your choice. During this paid programme you’ll discover the culture of bp and our diverse range of roles in this space.

You will also have the opportunity to hear from our graduates about their roles and participate in workshops to help you improve your skills.

Participation offers a fast-track to technical interview for any of our internship opportunities the following year (eligibility criteria will apply).

You can apply for one of our Discovery weeks, but not all. So please think carefully about which programme suits you best before applying.