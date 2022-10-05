Site traffic information and cookies

Intern programmes

Our internship programme is a chance to start learning and growing with us as you work on some of the most exciting and technically challenging projects our industry has to offer
Search and apply

Applications open 5 October 2022. Use our candidate matching tool to see what position is right for you.

Benefits

To achieve our goal of reimagining energy, we need the brightest talent around. So we created a rewards and benefits package to attract the very best. We also have a wide range of resources and initiatives, designed with your health and wellbeing in mind. 

Clubs and societies

From football and volleyball to yoga and mindfulness sessions, you’ll find plenty of ways to mix with colleagues outside work. 

Interns

On an internship, you can expect £33k to £43k* per annum pro rata, paid holiday and extensive training.

 

*Dependant on programme.

Supporting communities

We’ll encourage you to contribute to your local community. If you’re a full-time employee, we’ll match funding for your fundraising or volunteering efforts.

* The above is for indicative reference purposes only. The remuneration and benefits you receive will be subject to the terms and conditions of your employment contract and the company policies, and may be amended from time to time. 

Application process

View our application process so that you know what to expect at each step

Our application graphic

Tips and advice

Hear from our people

We asked our recruiters and graduates to pass on their top application and interview tips
Contact us

If you're having issues with your application, you can contact the bp team in your region
Learn more about the application process

More information about what you can expect from the application process

