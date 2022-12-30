UK scholarships

Site traffic information and cookies

The perfect start to your journey with bp
Our purpose is to reimagine energy for people and the planet. To succeed, we need to inspire and support the next generation of industry innovators. This is what our Future Talent scholarship is all about.


Open to students studying in the UK, and due to graduate in 2025, our scholarship is a fascinating introduction to the energy industry. It will support your undergraduate progress, while opening your eyes to the full range of opportunities that our business and sector offer. You’ll also gain skills and knowledge that’ll help you apply for one of our internships in the future.

 

On our scholarship, you’ll:

  • learn about bp
  • be inspired by our strategy and 2050 aims
  • discover all kinds of career opportunities
  • work with your peers on a group challenge
  • be helped to prepare for internship applications and your future career.

 

To make a strong application, show us how our values match yours. If you’re successful in the process, you’ll join a series of engagement events during 2023 – all designed to be a launchpad to our internships. Complete the programme, and you’ll be rewarded with £3,000 to help you through your university studies.

 

Becoming one of our Future Talent Scholars will you put you on a fast-track to a technical interview – getting you that bit closer to an internship with bp. So take the first step, and apply today.  

Match your degree

Use our pdf chart to see what opportunities you can apply for at bp.

Find a role to match you studies

Application process

  • An online application form, where you can give us all the key information
  • An online situational judgement questionnaire, where we’ll look at how well our values align with yours
  • Online verbal and numerical reasoning tests.
  • A virtual Interview, which will link your experiences to our values
  • Applications close 30 December 2022.  However, spaces fill quickly so we may close sooner.

Please note: you can apply for our Future Talent Scholarship or one of our Discovery Weeks, but not both. So please think carefully about which programme suits you best before applying.

