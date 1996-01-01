North Sea apprenticeships

Being an OGTAP apprentice gives you the opportunity to gain recognized qualifications, combined with practical training. OGTAP play a key role in helping bring great talent into the industry, enabling us to support and invest in the technicians of tomorrow.
The Oil and Gas Technical Apprentice Programme is managed by OPITO, the skills and safety organization for the energy industry. As an OGTAP apprentice you will study towards related qualifications, gain job- specific skills and earn while you learn.
The four disciplines in the technical apprenticeship programme are:
Visit the OGTAP site to learn more about the type of apprenticeships that are available and to apply. Please note that as OPITO manage OGTAP for bp and other operators your site placement will not necessarily be with bp.