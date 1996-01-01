Site traffic information and cookies

  Home
  Careers
  Students and graduates
  Locations
  United Kingdom
  North Sea apprenticeships

North Sea apprenticeships

A technical apprenticeship is a great way to work alongside some of the best in the industry and gain globally recognised qualifications
Young apprentice smiling
bp has been a supporter of the ‘Oil and Gas Technical Apprentice Programme’ (OGTAP) since 2002 and we provide two-year site placement opportunities for apprentice technicians.

 

Being an OGTAP apprentice gives you the opportunity to gain recognized qualifications, combined with practical training. OGTAP play a key role in helping bring great talent into the industry, enabling us to support and invest in the technicians of tomorrow.

Aberdeen , Scotland, Thursday, 20 January 2022 OPITO OGTAP Apprentices 2022Picture by Michal Wachucik/Abermedia - Commissioned by The Sun Glasgow

What is OGTAP?

The Oil and Gas Technical Apprentice Programme is managed by OPITO, the skills and safety organization for the energy industry. As an OGTAP apprentice you will study towards related qualifications, gain job- specific skills and earn while you learn.

OGTAP logo
Clair platform
What apprenticheships are available?
The four disciplines in the technical apprenticeship programme are:

 

  • Electrical maintenance
  • Mechanical maintenance
  • Process operations
  • Instrumentation and control maintenance
What does the programme offer?
North sea apprentices sitting around a table

The apprentice programme gives you the opportunity to gain recognised qualifications, combined with practical training.

 

  • Study towards related qualifications
  • Gain job-specific skills
  • Earn while you learn

Want to know more? 

 

Visit the OGTAP site to learn more about the type of apprenticeships that are available and to apply. Please note that as OPITO manage OGTAP for bp and other operators your site placement will not necessarily be with bp.

OGTAP opportunities
