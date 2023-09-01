Engineer cadet

You’ll work day shifts and sometimes support watch keeping in the engine room. It means handling anything from stripping an engine and inspecting components, to following the path of water, oil or steam through the ship. You’ll be dealing with large machineries, so safety is critical. As an officer, you’ll also be in charge of the safety of all staff in the engine room.
**if a subject is similar to maths, English, science please check with bp advisor who will check with the college.
When you finish the training, you’ll have a UK foundation degree or college diploma in marine engineering, a seafarer’s licence and engineer watch keeping officer ‘certificate of competency’ from the Maritime and Coastguard Agency (MCA).