Deck cadet

Usually on four-hour shifts, you’ll handle physical tasks such as chipping rust off metalwork, and bridge / cargo watch keeping, which involves monitoring equipment and looking out for other vessels. You’ll also shadow more senior crew and help monitor pump operations, maintain equipment and more. In time, you’ll learn to plan the ship’s passage and learn all about anchoring, docking and cargo operations.
**if a subject is similar to Maths, English, Science please check with bp advisor who will check with the college.
After training, you’ll have a UK foundation degree or college diploma in marine operations, a seafarer’s licence and deck watch keeping officer ‘certificate of competency’ from the Maritime and Coastguard Agency (MCA).