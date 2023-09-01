Electro technical cadet

Looking after electrical and electronic systems involves planned maintenance and reactive fault-finding and resolution. You’ll learn on the job, often dealing with cutting edge technology, machinery and advanced systems that you’re unlikely to get anywhere else. As vessels become more sophisticated, you’ll become even more important to us.
When you finish the training, you’ll have a UK foundation degree in marine electrical and electronic engineering, and a UK Marine Electro-Technical Officer (METO) ‘certificate of competency’ (STCW A-III / 6 OOW) from the Maritime and Coastguard Agency (MCA).