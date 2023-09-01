Site traffic information and cookies

Electro technical cadet

You’ll learn to maintain and repair all the electrical and electronic equipment, installations and machinery on board our ships. These include electricity generating plant and maintenance, electronic / automated control systems, bridge navigational equipment, radio communications and propulsion control
United Kingdom
Graduate programmes
Intern programmes
Discovery weeks
Apprenticeships
Shipping cadets

What you can expect on your stay

Looking after electrical and electronic systems involves planned maintenance and reactive fault-finding and resolution. You’ll learn on the job, often dealing with cutting edge technology, machinery and advanced systems that you’re unlikely to get anywhere else. As vessels become more sophisticated, you’ll become even more important to us.

Minimum requirements to board
  • At least 18 years old by 1st September 2023
  • Be a British citizen 
  • Have a British passport 
  • Applicants will need to pass an industry-standard medical examination in order to complete a placement at sea. 
  • A UCAS tariff of 48, including 12 UCAS points from a Maths and/or Science subject;​ plus GCSE (**or  equivalent as approved by the College) grade 4 / Grade ‘C’ or above in all the following subjects:​
    • Mathematics
    • Science 
    • English language
  • Or successful completion of anelectrical and/or electronic engineering/systems engineering or engineering HNC or HND plus GCSE (**or  equivalent as approved by the College) grade 4 / Grade ‘C’ or above in all the following subjects:
    • Mathematics
    • Science
    • English language

**if a subject is similar to maths, English, science please check with bp advisor who will check with the college. 

"During university, I became a volunteer on a tall ship, often working with young people. I eventually decided I wanted to pursue a career at sea, and undertaking a cadetship seemed the best thing to do. The starting salary as a junior officer is quite good, and my OOW qualifications should open more doors ashore."

 

Tom Wade, 3rd officer

 

 

Learning and development

Phase 1

You'll spend the first phase on land, at nautical college, learning about workshop skills, marine engineering principles, engineering science, marine electrics, electric power systems, electrical legislation and management, marine auxiliaries, further maths, electro-mechanical plant diagnostics and more.

Phase 2

You'll then spend time at sea, getting practical, hands on experience.

Phase 3

After that, it's back to dry land for some classroom-based learning around marine law and management, cargo contracts and port operation, and handling incidents.

Phase 4

For the next stage of training, you'll need your sea legs again.

Phase 5

The final stage involves three more months of college followed by academic and oral exams.

Qualifications

When you finish the training, you’ll have a UK foundation degree in marine electrical and electronic engineering, and a UK Marine Electro-Technical Officer (METO) ‘certificate of competency’ (STCW A-III / 6 OOW) from the Maritime and Coastguard Agency (MCA).

Cadet stories

Elisa

Elisa decided to pursue a career in shipping after being part of the University Royal Naval Unit whilst studying at university

I decided to pursue a career in shipping after being part of the University Royal Naval Unit whilst studying at university. After spending some time at sea on summer and Easter deployments, I decided to explore different career options working at sea.

 Read Elisa's story

Ellio

Ellio hails from a family of seafarers.  He heard a lot of their stories and wanted to see it for himself

From a very young age, I have been immersed in marine life. Many of my family are seafarers, so prior to starting my cadetship I had been on a variety of vessels. I had also heard a lot of their stories and wanted to see for myself. It also seemed like a great career with clear progression.

Read Ellio's story

Steffan

Steffan completed his studies completed at South Tyneside College. Now he is a fully qualified 3rd officer

All my studies were completed at South Tyneside College. The FD was split into 5 phases: 3 land phases and 2 sea time phases. Throughout the time spent at South Tyneside college as a deck officer, we learnt how to navigate using the stars as well as modern techniques such as GPS. We also studied other subjects such as ship construction and marine law in depth too. Throughout my 2 sea phases which totalled 19 months, I spent 13 of them at sea on different types of tankers. Here I understudied officers gaining hands-on experience in cargo operations and how to safely navigate a vessel. Throughout my sea time, I was fortunate enough to travel to all areas of the world except for the polar regions and South America. Upon completion of sea time and the FD, I sat an orals exam with a Maritime and Coast Guard agency surveyor. My hard work paid off and I passed first time. Now I am a fully qualified 3rd officer able to maintain my own watch.

FAQs

Would I get my own cabin or have to share? What about showering facilities?
In all bp ships you will have your own cabin that is ensuite, so you can be assured you will have total privacy, should you need it.
The salary is £35,000 per annum after qualification, and tax free. How does that work?
bp cadets, after successfully completing their studies, that are hired on board our ships can expect a salary starting at £35,000 tax free once they are employed. Because you are working in international waters, and not on UK land your earnings are not subject to UK taxation, therefore you do not pay any tax on your earnings!
Is there good wifi? I’ll need to keep in touch with friends and family.
All of our ships have wifi on board. Of course the strength of that wifi will depend on where you are in the world and what ship you are on, but every day you will have allotted time with internet access to help you stay in touch with your loved ones, as well as dedicated telephone times.
I don’t see myself as a very academic type. How much support is there during the degree?
At your college you will have a dedicated tutor to help you with any problems or areas for development you are not able to address in class, where you are taught by experts in their field with real experience of doing what they will teach you. You will also be studying alongside other BP cadets with access to study groups to help you gear up for life on board.
Supposing there’s a family emergency when I’m on board and I need to get home?
Unfortunately there won’t be a way for you to get off the vessel once it’s at sea unless it’s due to dock somewhere. We’ll do our very best to be supportive if you’re going through a difficult time, but please bear this in mind before you apply.
It’s mostly men on board. What if a woman needs to see a female doctor?
We want you to feel safe and comfortable and when possible, and requested by a female employee, a female doctor will be provided if a shore based medical review or telemedicine is required onboard. It is important to note however if emergency treatment is required the employee will be allocated a doctor regardless of gender in order to preserve life as a first priority.
I might be the only woman on the vessel. Will it be safe?
As far as possible and operational constraints permitting,  we try to have two female officers on onboard at any time. Having said that, bp also has strong values – one of which is respect – and we find that everyone on board treats everyone with respect and like family. bp also has a strong diversity and inclusion culture and if anyone feels worried or intimidated, we take it very seriously. There are procedures in place to protect you and multiple ways to address any concerns whilst onboard, so don’t think twice about speaking to the cadet performance and development officer, who will be responsible for you from bp’s perspective. Your safety is more important than anything.

Travelling the world with bp: Jaya’s story

As a former sea captain, Jaya joined bp Shipping in 2006. Since then, he has worked in a range of roles, helping to safely transport energy around the world
