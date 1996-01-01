Site traffic information and cookies

Ethics and compliance

As one of the world’s leading energy companies, we take our responsibilities seriously. Our own people, the communities where we operate and our customers all expect us to observe the highest ethical standards
We never compromise on values, ethics or safety. We need qualified compliance professionals who can support our business, our people, our customers and the environment.
 

Our code of conduct sets out the standards expected for how we behave and how we perform our roles. It clarifies the ethics and compliance expectations for everyone who works at bp and guides our decision making.

 

Our ethics and compliance teams support businesses, functions, leaders and individuals across bp to meet their ethical and legal obligations, and manage compliance risks. 

 

We look for strong business acumen, plus the ability to navigate across a large, complex organization and build relationships with various stakeholders. The resilience to handle a large caseload under pressure, confidence and credibility are also core attributes. All this whilst never compromising on our values and keeping safety a priority.

 

As a member of one of our teams, you might be assessing and reporting on the effectiveness of our ethics and compliance programme. You could be conducting investigations into ethics and compliance matters, possibly in partnership with legal counsel, or supporting disciplinary procedures for breaches of our code of conduct.

