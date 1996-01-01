Project management

Whether it’s a major offshore exploration project or a key refining improvement programme, our project managers take the lead at all stages of the project lifecycle.

The ambition of our projects is to deliver world class performance, fully integrated with bp’s business groups, using an inclusive community of project professionals creating and delivering projects that build a better future for people and the planet.

Key activities that create and protect value:

safety – manage our operations in a safe and reliable manner

framing – frame projects and provide the centre of expertise for appraisal and front-end development

capability – provide capability to manage the design and build of major projects and programmes

oversight – provide oversight for projects and project processes across bp

collaborate on projects – integrate the contribution of other businesses and enablers and take accountability to ensure that all project promises are met

decommissioning – manage bp's decommissioning cost estimation and provisioning.

Our operations span the globe and, wherever you work, you’ll have plenty of opportunities to learn, develop and build the skills needed for your future and ours.

