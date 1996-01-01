When it comes to the way we work, we have ambitious plans to make our business leaner, faster and more effective, maximising the value we deliver and making sure we’re working as efficiently as we can.

And, driving these plans to fruition, is our procurement and supply chain management (PSCM) team. Joining us in procurement and supply chain management, you’ll directly impact bp’s overall business performance and sustainability. From working with our suppliers to streamlining the way we work, you’ll refine and sharpen the process at bp, and create a template for our continued success.

We offer excellent opportunities to work across multiple brands covering multiple geographies and clear, definable pathways for you to move up and around our global business.

