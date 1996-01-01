Site traffic information and cookies

Human resources

We care for and unlock the potential of our people to fuel their passion to help bp drive performance and achieve our purpose for people and our planet
In people & culture (P&C), our purpose is to discover, empower and care for brilliant people. We build and enable our culture, develop emotionally connected leaders and dynamic teams and help bp achieve its purpose for people and our planet. 
 

We work closely with each part of bp and:

  • always put our people first, understand and respond to their needs, support their health and wellbeing and recognize them for great work
  • hire and develop great people and empower them to progress
  • enable an inclusive and agile culture, where our teams thrive and add value
  • develop emotionally connected leaders, who continuously learn, put others first and enable everyone to be at their best
  • create energizing workplaces that enable collaboration and innovation.

Life@bp

From the people who chart our course to those who put our plans into action, bp is an exciting place to be for anyone who wants to be part of the global energy business

