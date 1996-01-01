Site traffic information and cookies

Hydrogen

Hydrogen is going to play a significant role in the energy transition. By 2050 hydrogen could make up between 5-15% of global energy demand
bp’s aim is to capture 10% of the low carbon hydrogen market in key geographies by 2030. We are focussing on core markets where hydrogen is the best low carbon solution, for example where switching to electricity will be difficult. To help us achieve all this, we’re growing the hydrogen team here at bp.
 

bp is pivoting from an international oil company to become an integrated energy company – hydrogen will have a big part to play in this. 

 

We are already in action and involved in hydrogen projects around the world:

  • H2Teesside – a 1GW blue hydrogen project in north-east England, starting up in 2027.
  • H-vision – in the Netherlands, we’re partnered with Shell, Exxon, Air Liquide and Vopak to develop 1500MW.
  • H2-Fifty – in Rotterdam in the Netherlands we’re partnered with Nouryon to develop 250MW, starting up in 2025.
  • Lingen Green Hydrogen – working with Ørsted to develop a 60MW green hydrogen facility at bp’s Lingen refinery in Germany, starting up in 2024.
  • Get-H2 – partnered with Evonik, OGE, RWE and Nowega to develop 100MW of hydrogen by 2024 at bp’s Gelsenkirchen refinery.
  • Castellon – partnered with Enagas and Iberdrola to develop 20MW of green hydrogen, phased up to 115MW, at bp’s Castellon refinery in Spain.
  • Geraldton – in Australia we’re working with the Australian Renewable Energy Agency and Lightsourcebp to develop 1.5GW of hydrogen.
  • We are also working on a number of project opportunities in USA, Middle East and Asia Pacific.

 

This fast-paced growth needs the best people to drive it forward, help make our projects become reality and establish bp as a global hydrogen champion / partner of choice. That’s why we’re looking for people with a range of different skills to join the team, and help bp to reimagine energy for people and our planet.

During this insightful Reimagineers podcast, Ben discusses what it is like working on world-first projects like Net Zero Teesside Power and how it will play a significant role in the UK's future energy mix

From the people who chart our course to those who put our plans into action, bp is an exciting place to be for anyone who wants to be part of the global energy business
 

