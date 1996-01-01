bp is pivoting from an international oil company to become an integrated energy company – hydrogen will have a big part to play in this.
We are already in action and involved in hydrogen projects around the world:
This fast-paced growth needs the best people to drive it forward, help make our projects become reality and establish bp as a global hydrogen champion / partner of choice. That’s why we’re looking for people with a range of different skills to join the team, and help bp to reimagine energy for people and our planet.
During this insightful Reimagineers podcast, Ben discusses what it is like working on world-first projects like Net Zero Teesside Power and how it will play a significant role in the UK's future energy mix
In a bp career which spans two decades and three continents, Louise has been at the forefront of some of the world’s leading energy projects
Louise Jacobsen Plutt was enjoying a thriving career in oil and gas, but she realized her skills were equally suited to leading the company’s hydrogen and CCUS business. Here, Louise answers some of the frequently asked questions about hydrogen
We take a closer look at hydrogen power and explain how it could change the future of hard-to-decarbonize industry