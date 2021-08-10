Renewed energy

Is the current hype around hydrogen justified? After all, bp has looked at it as a fuel source before…



The world has changed a lot in the past 20 years. Not least because there’s now a broad societal call to decarbonize. The planet needs us to act now and we’re seeing a lot of momentum from governments to support hydrogen. In the UK, for example, the government is targeting five gigawatts of hydrogen by 2030. We’re at the early stages of developing H2Teesside, that one project could meet 20% of that target.

Tell me more about H2Teesside...