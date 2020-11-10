Hydrogen explainer

How could hydrogen help the world to decarbonize?

It’s the small molecule that could play a big role in lowering emissions. Hydrogen is being hailed as crucial in the push to decarbonize the planet. Sounds like magic, but it’s simply science. When hydrogen (H) reacts with oxygen (O), lots of energy is released – and the only other product is water (H 2 O).



This combination of high energy and zero emissions opens the door to decarbonizing energy-intensive industries that are hard or expensive to electrify:

Like cement and steelmaking, which depend on fuels that can create intense heat.

And like heavy transport – trucks, ships and aircraft – which need fuels that pack a big punch while fitting into a small space on board.

Why not just use renewables?

Renewable energy has a huge part to play in getting the world to net zero. In particular, renewables will have to play a key role in decarbonizing the power sector – as electricity supply is a big source of emissions globally. That means getting to Paris is going to need more sources of low carbon energy, even though wind and solar are growing really fast. And over time, hydrogen could also step in:

To avoid taking renewables away from decarbonizing the grid.

To substitute for natural gas’s key role in keeping on the lights when peak demand for electricity outstrips the capacity of wind, solar, nuclear and hydroelectricity.

To take over from gas as the most convenient way of heating our homes and offices.

By 2050, hydrogen could be accounting for around 16% of all the world’s energy needs, according to our Energy Outlook.